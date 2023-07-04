Brushfire contained near Santa Clarita after threatening structures

Firefighters contained a writer occurrence that burned astir 14 acres northeast of Santa Clarita precocious Monday afternoon, according to nan Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Dubbed nan Peter fire, nan incident was first reported soon aft 4 p.m. successful nan 3000 artifact of Dwight Lee Street.

Air crews estimated nan occurrence measured astir 14 acres by 6 p.m. The occurrence was burning successful grassy substance pinch 5- to 10-mph southwest winds blowing, according to L.A. County Fire.

The occurrence was afloat contained by 8:30 p.m., according to CalFire.

Authorities connected segment reported immoderate adjacent structures were threatened by nan fire, but nary evacuations were ordered.

