BTS’s Suga And IU Chart The No. 1 Bestselling Song In America With ‘People Pt. 2’

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE)Suga of BTS sojourn The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show astatine ... [+] Z100 Studio connected April 12, 2019 successful New York City. (Photo by Steve Ferdman/Getty Images for Elvis Duran) Getty Images

South Korean philharmonic superstars Suga and IU are backmost connected 1 of Billboard's biggest charts, and not only person they returned, but they person besides conquered nan database pinch their caller collaboration. Their lukewarm reception connected nan floor plan proves that while they’re some successful connected their own, they are decidedly a winning squad erstwhile paired up.

Suga and IU's caller azygous "People Pt. 2" debuts astatine No. 1 connected nan Digital Song Sales chart, Billboard's play listing of nan bestselling tunes successful nan U.S. The way opens pinch conscionable nether 17,700 copies sold, according to Luminate, which powers nan Billboard charts.

"People Pt. 2" is 1 of only 3 songs to waste astatine slightest 10,000 copies this week successful nan U.S., and it grabs nan apical spot from different K-pop favorite, Jimin. That BTS prima has ruled nan Digital Song Sales floor plan for nan past 3 weeks. He initially deed No. 1 pinch "Set Me Free Pt. 2," which dominated for a frame. Then, "Like Crazy" took complete and sat atop nan tally for 2 weeks.

This clip around, "Like Crazy" dips to No. 2 connected nan Digital Song Sales floor plan successful its 3rd week of availability, trading different 12,800 copies.

Suga and IU's "People Pt. 2" marks Suga's 2nd No. 1 solo deed connected nan Digital Song Sales chart. He reached nan acme alongside precocious rapper Juice WRLD connected nan tune "Girl of My Dreams." He has besides sent respective further cuts into nan apical 10 passim nan years, and he’s racked up nan astir leaders among each groups arsenic a personnel of BTS.

IU earns her first leader connected nan chart, though she’s placed elsewhere connected nan tally successful nan past.

Interestingly, "People Pt. 2" was released not nether nan sanction Suga, but arsenic Agust D, which is simply a sanction nan musician often uses erstwhile dropping solo music. Suga is, of course, besides 1 of nan 7 musicians successful nan globe-dominating set BTS.

Suga's caller No. 1 bestseller serves arsenic nan first sensation of his debut solo medium D-Day, which is expected to get this Friday (April 21). It follows a brace of mixtapes, which were some commercially successful.

