Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo ejected after headbutting Celtics' Blake Griffin in blowout loss

Milwaukee Bucks guardant Thanasis Antetokounmpo was ejected precocious successful Thursday night’s blowout nonaccomplishment to nan Boston Celtics aft headbutting Blake Griffin starring to a heated scrum betwixt some sides pinch conscionable minutes near successful nan game.

Antetokounmpo, who is nan older relative of two-time convention MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from nan crippled pinch conscionable nether 1:30 remaining successful nan crippled while Griffin was fixed a Flagrant 1.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, #43 of nan Milwaukee Bucks, dunks nan shot during nan crippled against nan Boston Celtics connected March 30, 2023 astatine nan Fiserv Forum Center successful Milwaukee. (Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

The incident happened aft Antetokounmpo was fouled difficult by Griffin while nether nan net.

Cleary unhappy pinch nan play – and apt nan people astatine nan clip which had nan Celtics starring 136-92 – Antetokounmpo sewage successful Griffin’s look and headbutted him.

Players connected nan tribunal from some teams rushed nan scene, but officials and coaching unit quickly separated nan two, and Antetokounmpo was yet ejected from nan game.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, #43 of nan Milwaukee Bucks, reacts aft scoring during nan 2nd half of nan crippled against nan Miami Heat astatine Fiserv Forum connected Feb. 24, 2023 successful Milwaukee. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

The incident did not look to fluster Griffin, who was seen laughing erstwhile Jaylen Brown offered him his protective look mask.

The Celtics, who beryllium conscionable down nan Bucks successful nan Eastern Conference, steamrolled Milwaukee 140-99. Jayson Tatum scored 40 points while Brown added 30.

Blake Griffin, #91 of nan Boston Celtics, rebounds nan shot successful nan 3rd 4th of nan crippled against nan Minnesota Timberwolves astatine Target Center connected March 15, 2023 successful Minneapolis. The Celtics defeated nan Timberwolves 104-102. (David Berding/Getty Images)

"It does matter," Brown said astir nan anticipation of earning nan No. 1 seed. "We want to decorativeness retired nan play beardown and spot what happens."

The Celtics person nan tiebreaker if some teams decorativeness pinch nan aforesaid record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.