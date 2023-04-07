Bucks vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, April 7 best bets by proven model

The Memphis Grizzlies tin clinch nan No. 2 seed successful nan Western Conference pinch a triumph connected Friday. Memphis is 50-30 wide each this season, and nan Grizzlies sojourn Fiserv Forum to look nan Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are locked into nan No. 1 seed successful nan Eastern Conference, and Milwaukee is 58-22 wide and 32-8 astatine location this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jrue Holiday (rest), Brook Lopez (rest), Khris Middleton (knee), Pat Connaughton (ankle), and Grayson Allen (ankle) are retired for Milwaukee. Steven Adams (knee), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Jake LaRavia (calf), and Ziaire Williams (foot/ankle) are retired for Memphis, pinch Santi Aldama (elbow) listed arsenic doubtful.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks spread: Grizzlies -7

Grizzlies vs. Bucks over/under: 228 points

Grizzlies vs. Bucks money line: Grizzlies -305, Bucks +240

Memphis: The Grizzlies are 13-25-1 against nan dispersed successful roadworthy games

Milwaukee: The Bucks are 23-15-2 against nan dispersed successful location games

Featured Game | Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Why nan Grizzlies tin cover



Memphis has a brace of standout players to thin connected against an undermanned Milwaukee team. The Grizzlies are led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., pinch Morant averaging 26.4 points, 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per crippled this season. Jackson Jr. is simply a campaigner for NBA Defensive Player of nan Year honors, and he is averaging 29.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per crippled complete nan past 3 contests.

That duo leads an discourtesy that is scoring good complete 1.14 points per possession this season, and Memphis leads nan NBA pinch 58.4 points successful nan overgarment per game, putting regular unit connected nan rim. The Grizzlies are successful nan apical 3 of nan convention pinch 17.9 accelerated break points per game, and Memphis is simply a top-six squad successful violative rebound complaint (30.3%) and second-chance points (15.5 per game). Memphis is besides successful nan apical quartile of nan convention successful turnover rate, committing a giveaway connected only 13.4% of possessions, and Milwaukee is dead-last successful protect turnover creation.

Why nan Bucks tin cover

Milwaukee's defense is tremendous, forming nan instauration of nan team's immense occurrence this season. The Bucks let only 110.4 points per 100 possessions, a top-four people successful nan NBA successful wide protect efficiency. Milwaukee leads nan convention successful 2-point percent allowed (51.2%), and nan Bucks are successful nan apical 3 of nan NBA successful section extremity percent allowed (45.4%) and free propulsion prevention (21.1 attempts allowed per game).

The Bucks output only 23.7 assists per game, a top-five people successful nan league, and Milwaukee efficaciously prevents modulation opportunities by allowing only 12.7 accelerated break points per game. The Bucks besides person clear edges connected offense, including a prolific 3-point attack, and Milwaukee could use successful a adjacent crippled from nan reality that Memphis is dead-last successful nan NBA successful free propulsion accuracy, making only 73.3% of attempts.

