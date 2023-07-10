Bulls Remain Resilient Despite Litecoin’s Fall Below $100, Key Levels To Watch

Despite facing a challenging play successful caller months, nan value of Litecoin has demonstrated a important upward trajectory. In June, LTC knowledgeable a diminution to $71; however, nan bulls subsequently took complaint and initiated a recovery.
Nevertheless, complete nan past week, LTC’s advancement slowed, pinch nan coin retracing beneath nan $100 people and experiencing a nonaccomplishment of astir 12%. On nan regular chart, LTC witnessed a 1.5% decline.
Although nan coin knowledgeable a important devaluation connected nan play chart, nan bullish sentiment remains. The method study of Litecoin indicates that nan bulls are presently dominant, pinch a insignificant retracement successful request and accumulation.
As Bitcoin besides retraced connected its floor plan recently, different altcoins, including Litecoin, observed depreciation. Currently, Litecoin is successful a important value area ranging from $90 to $94. Sustaining a value supra nan $94 people is expected to supply impetus for LTC to resume its upward trajectory. The marketplace capitalization of LTC reflects a higher beingness of sellers compared to buyers successful nan market.
Litecoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
As of nan clip of writing, LTC was priced astatine $95. The altcoin attempted to summation successful worth aft successfully holding nan $94 support level. The contiguous guidance for LTC was observed astatine $97.
The bullish sentiment remained intact for LTC arsenic it managed to enactment supra nan bearish bid artifact (marked successful red) formed successful mid-April.
Surpassing nan $97 people would propel Litecoin to situation nan $100 period and perchance move beyond nan precocious bound of nan bearish bid artifact astatine $103.
Conversely, if LTC fails to support its existent level, location is simply a consequence of breaching nan $94 support, which whitethorn induce nan bears backmost into nan market.
Technical Analysis
Following its surge supra nan $100 threshold, LTC knowledgeable a pullback arsenic it entered an overbought condition. However, nan Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained somewhat supra nan half-line, indicating that buyers still maintained power successful nan market, peculiarly arsenic nan coin held supra nan important support level.
Furthermore, LTC remained supra nan 20-Simple Moving Average line, signaling buyers were driving nan value momentum. LTC needs to surpass nan contiguous guidance level successful nan upcoming trading sessions to prolong its upward trajectory.
LTC has knowledgeable notable superior inflows, indicating that investor liking has remained positive, arsenic evidenced by nan Chaikin Money Flow indicator.
This indicates a sustained bullish outlook connected nan chart. Furthermore, nan Bollinger Bands, which bespeak value volatility and fluctuation, are presently wide open. This suggests that LTC whitethorn acquisition important value action and volatility successful nan upcoming trading sessions.
Featured image from UnSplash, charts from TradingView.com