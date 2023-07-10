Bulls Remain Resilient Despite Litecoin’s Fall Below $100, Key Levels To Watch

Despite facing a challenging play successful caller months, nan value of Litecoin has demonstrated a important upward trajectory. In June, LTC knowledgeable a diminution to $71; however, nan bulls subsequently took complaint and initiated a recovery.

Nevertheless, complete nan past week, LTC’s advancement slowed, pinch nan coin retracing beneath nan $100 people and experiencing a nonaccomplishment of astir 12%. On nan regular chart, LTC witnessed a 1.5% decline.

Although nan coin knowledgeable a important devaluation connected nan play chart, nan bullish sentiment remains. The method study of Litecoin indicates that nan bulls are presently dominant, pinch a insignificant retracement successful request and accumulation.

As Bitcoin besides retraced connected its floor plan recently, different altcoins, including Litecoin, observed depreciation. Currently, Litecoin is successful a important value area ranging from $90 to $94. Sustaining a value supra nan $94 people is expected to supply impetus for LTC to resume its upward trajectory. The marketplace capitalization of LTC reflects a higher beingness of sellers compared to buyers successful nan market.

Litecoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart

Litecoin was priced astatine $95 connected nan one-day floor plan | Source: LTCUSD connected TradingView