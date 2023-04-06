Burnley beat Boro to seal Premier League promotion

Last updated connected 10 minutes ago.From nan conception Championship
Vincent Kompany's Burnley secured promotion backmost to nan Premier League astatine nan first effort pinch triumph complete fourth-placed Middlesbrough.
The Clarets, unbeaten successful nan convention since November, took an early lead erstwhile Ashley Barnes redirected Josh Brownhill's debased changeable into nan backmost of nan net.
The location broadside equalised conscionable aft half-time erstwhile Championship apical scorer Chuba Akpom scored from nan spot aft Josh Cullen felled Cameron Archer successful nan punishment area.
Connor Roberts steered successful nan victor from Nathan Tella's near-post transverse and Kompany's men saw retired nan remainder of nan crippled successful comfortableness to spark chaotic celebrations connected nan transportation and among their travelling fans.
Victory for nan eastbound Lancashire broadside sent them 19 points clear of third-placed Luton, who person six games near to play.
Kompany near Belgian top-flight broadside Anderlecht to return complete astatine Turf Moor aft they were relegated connected nan last time of past season, and nan erstwhile Manchester City defender has enjoyed a near-flawless first campaign.
Despite a monolithic turnaround of players successful nan summertime pursuing nan extremity of their six-year spell successful nan Premier League they person go nan first squad successful nan EFL to unafraid promotion successful 2022-23, having been apical of nan array since 25 October.
The Lancashire broadside now request conscionable 11 points from their last 7 games to unafraid nan title, while 13 will spot them go nan first Championship squad to break nan 100-point obstruction since Leicester City successful 2013-14.
The Clarets big second-placed Sheffield United, nan past squad to hit them successful a convention game, connected Monday.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Steffen
- 14Smith
- 17McNair
- 26Lenihan
- 3Giles
- 8McGree
- 30HackneyBooked astatine 38minsSubstituted forForssat 77'minutes
- 16Howson
- 11A Ramsey
- 29Akpom
- 10ArcherSubstituted forCrooksat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mowatt
- 6Fry
- 7Barlaser
- 21Forss
- 23Roberts
- 25Crooks
- 27Bola
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 49Muric
- 14Roberts
- 28Al Dakhil
- 36Beyer
- 29Maatsen
- 24Cullen
- 8Brownhill
- 23TellaSubstituted forObafemiat 86'minutesBooked astatine 90mins
- 7GudmundssonSubstituted forCorkat 79'minutes
- 19ZarourySubstituted forda Silvaat 55'minutes
- 10Barnes
Substitutes
- 4Cork
- 11Twine
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 17Manuel
- 18Ekdal
- 22da Silva
- 45Obafemi
Referee:Darren Bond
Attendance:30,844
Live Text
Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Burnley 2.
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Burnley 2.
Attempt missed. Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) header from very adjacent scope misses to nan left. Assisted by Riley McGree pinch a cross.
Offside, Burnley. Josh Cullen tries a done ball, but Vitinho is caught offside.
Michael Obafemi (Burnley) is shown nan yellowish card.
Foul by Michael Obafemi (Burnley).
Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) wins a free footwear successful nan protect half.
Jordan Beyer (Burnley) wins a free footwear successful nan protect half.
Foul by Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough).
Ian Maatsen (Burnley) wins a free footwear successful nan protect half.
Foul by Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough).
Delay over. They are fresh to continue.
Delay successful lucifer because of an wounded Arijanet Muric (Burnley).
Arijanet Muric (Burnley) wins a free footwear successful nan protect half.
Foul by Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough).
Substitution, Burnley. Michael Obafemi replaces Nathan Tella because of an injury.
Delay over. They are fresh to continue.
Delay successful lucifer because of an wounded Nathan Tella (Burnley).
Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free footwear successful nan protect half.
Foul by Riley McGree (Middlesbrough).