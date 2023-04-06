Burnley beat Boro to seal Premier League promotion

Last updated connected 10 minutes ago10 minutes ago.From nan conception Championship

Vincent Kompany's Burnley secured promotion backmost to nan Premier League astatine nan first effort pinch triumph complete fourth-placed Middlesbrough.

The Clarets, unbeaten successful nan convention since November, took an early lead erstwhile Ashley Barnes redirected Josh Brownhill's debased changeable into nan backmost of nan net.

The location broadside equalised conscionable aft half-time erstwhile Championship apical scorer Chuba Akpom scored from nan spot aft Josh Cullen felled Cameron Archer successful nan punishment area.

Connor Roberts steered successful nan victor from Nathan Tella's near-post transverse and Kompany's men saw retired nan remainder of nan crippled successful comfortableness to spark chaotic celebrations connected nan transportation and among their travelling fans.

Victory for nan eastbound Lancashire broadside sent them 19 points clear of third-placed Luton, who person six games near to play.

Kompany near Belgian top-flight broadside Anderlecht to return complete astatine Turf Moor aft they were relegated connected nan last time of past season, and nan erstwhile Manchester City defender has enjoyed a near-flawless first campaign.

Despite a monolithic turnaround of players successful nan summertime pursuing nan extremity of their six-year spell successful nan Premier League they person go nan first squad successful nan EFL to unafraid promotion successful 2022-23, having been apical of nan array since 25 October.

The Lancashire broadside now request conscionable 11 points from their last 7 games to unafraid nan title, while 13 will spot them go nan first Championship squad to break nan 100-point obstruction since Leicester City successful 2013-14.

The Clarets big second-placed Sheffield United, nan past squad to hit them successful a convention game, connected Monday.

More to follow.