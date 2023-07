Burnley person signed Swiss striker Zeki Amdouni from FC Basel connected a five-year woody for an undisclosed fee, nan Premier League nine said connected Wednesday.

Amdouni, 22, was nan apical scorer successful nan Europa Conference League pinch 7 goals past season. He netted 12 times successful nan Swiss Super League and has scored 5 goals successful 5 appearances for nan nationalist squad successful Euro qualifiers.