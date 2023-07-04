Buthelezi says he was merely relaying information about king's health

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's premier minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, connected Tuesday maintained he was executing his duties erstwhile he told nan state nan king had been admitted to infirmary successful Eswatini.

Buthelezi attributed nan accusation to Prince Vumile, nan relative of King Mswati III of Eswatini.

He said it should beryllium noted that his connection was simply repeating distressing accusation he had received.

“I narrated it arsenic such. Nowhere did I propose [the king] was critically ill. Those who propose that I communicated this intelligibly didn’t publication my statement,” he said.

This comes aft Misuzulu issued his ain statement, claiming he was perfectly fine.