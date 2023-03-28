Buy Hilton points with up to a 100% bonus — and how this can make your stay cheaper

Editor’s note: This is simply a recurring post, regularly updated pinch caller accusation and offers.

Perhaps you’re looking to redeem Hilton Honors points for an unforgettable enactment astatine nan Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, nan Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort and Spa successful French Polynesia aliases Hawaii's Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort.

Or, possibly you want to book a speedy play getaway astatine nan Conrad New York Downtown aliases dream to fastener successful immoderate of nan readiness astatine nan Conrad Bora Bora.

No matter your dream getaway, a caller Hilton Honors promotion could thief you gain capable points for your dream redemption and moreover sometimes prevention you money complete nan rate rates.

Current Hilton promotion

The existent Hilton Honors promotion for buying points will extremity May 9, 2023.

With it, you'll person a 100% prize erstwhile you acquisition astatine slightest 5,000 points during this promotion. You tin efficaciously acquisition Hilton points for 0.5 cents each during this promotion.

You tin bargain a maximum of 240,000 points during this promotion — but prize points are connected apical of this maximum. As such, this intends you tin bargain up to 480,000 points erstwhile you facet successful nan 100% bonus.

Click here to bargain Hilton points during this promotion.

Should you bargain Hilton points during this promotion?

The Canopy by Hilton Reykjavik City Centre. BEN SMITHSON/THE POINTS GUY

Typically, erstwhile Hilton sells points, they spell for 1 cent each. However, this prize allows you to snag points for half that astatine 0.5 cents apiece, which is beneath TPG’s valuation of Hilton points astatine 0.6 cents each. Half a cent per constituent is usually nan lowest complaint astatine which Hilton will waste its points.

While we don’t often counsel buying points without a circumstantial redemption successful mind, doing truthful tin beryllium adjuvant erstwhile you’re 1 aliases 2 nights short of making a dream picnic complete. For example, if you already person 100,000 Honors points but request 250,000 points for a circumstantial booking, utilizing this promotion to bargain points would fto you book your picnic now.

It tin besides make consciousness to bargain points and redeem them astatine high-end Hilton hotels for illustration nan Conrad Bora Bora Nui aliases nan Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Room rates tin apical $1,000 a nighttime astatine these properties. Hilton reasonably recently raised nan price of immoderate properties to 120,000 points per night. However, you tin still travel retired ahead.

For example, rate rates astatine nan Conrad Bora Bora tin easy scope from $1,000 to $2,000 (or more) per night. However, if you tin find rooms disposable for conscionable 120,000 Hilton points, you'll efficaciously salary conscionable $600 by buying nan points astatine half a cent each.

HILTON

Promotions connected buying points tin besides beryllium adjuvant for last-minute bookings astatine lower-category properties. These properties often person inflated rate prices but tin beryllium affordable erstwhile redeeming points.

Hilton besides gives its elite members a fifth nighttime free erstwhile redeeming for grant stays. This free 5th nighttime tin summation nan worth of your points by 20% if you enactment successful increments of 5 nights. Also, Hilton’s Points & Money Rewards tin sometimes let you to get arsenic overmuch arsenic 1 cent per constituent toward subsidizing nan costs of a luxury hotel.

Other ways to gain much Hilton points

Philadelphia’s Motto by Hilton Rittenhouse Square. JANE FRYE/THE POINTS GUY

If you request to earn much Hilton Honors points, see applying for a caller Hilton Honors in installments card. Current Hilton Honors American Express in installments paper offers include:

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card : Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors prize points aft you walk $3,000 successful purchases connected nan paper successful nan first six months of cardmembership. Offer ends 04/05/2023.

: Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors prize points aft you walk $3,000 successful purchases connected nan paper successful nan first six months of cardmembership. Offer ends 04/05/2023. The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card : Earn 165,000 Hilton Honors prize points aft you walk $5,000 successful purchases connected nan paper successful nan first 3 months of cardmembership. Offer ends 04/05/2023.

: Earn 165,000 Hilton Honors prize points aft you walk $5,000 successful purchases connected nan paper successful nan first 3 months of cardmembership. Offer ends 04/05/2023. Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card : Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors prize points aft spending $4,000 connected purchases connected nan paper wrong your first 3 months of cardmembership.

: Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors prize points aft spending $4,000 connected purchases connected nan paper wrong your first 3 months of cardmembership. Hilton Honors American Express Card : Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors prize points aft you walk $2,000 successful purchases connected nan paper successful nan first six months of cardmembership. Offer ends 04/05/2023.

The accusation for nan Hilton Aspire Amex has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The paper specifications connected this page person not been reviewed aliases provided by nan paper issuer.

You tin besides transportation American Express Membership Rewards points to Hilton Honors astatine a 1:2 ratio. However, unless you only request to apical disconnected your account, location are usually higher-value uses for your Amex Membership Rewards points.

Bottom line

When buying Hilton points, Points.com processes nan transaction, truthful a travel rewards card won’t gain prize points connected nan purchase. You’ll want to usage an everyday spending card for illustration nan Chase Freedom Unlimited aliases The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express to maximize net connected your points purchase.

Click here to bargain Hilton points. Remember, this is simply a limited-time offering scheduled to extremity May 9.

