C-Smash VRS review: A brilliant PSVR2 multiplayer game mixing tennis and Tetris

Back successful 2001 location was a crippled connected nan Sega Dreamcast console called Cosmic Smash.

In it, you’d fundamentally recreation done a futuristic utopia knocking down Tetris-like blocks astatine each level pinch a squash racket and ball.

C-Smash VRS is simply a revamp and/or successor to that title connected nan Playstation VR2 headset.

And it’s great.

The aforesaid basic, achromatic blocky early is connected show present pinch a unsocial but elemental striking animation style.

It really suits nan headset and, acknowledgment to nan pin-sharp ocular display, really feels for illustration you’re successful a futuristic abstraction position world.

And nan crippled becomes a full caller point successful 2023 acknowledgment to nan immersive virtual reality and VR2 Sense controllers.

Gameplay is accelerated and accurate

Now you’re capable to beryllium nan characteristic afloat for nan first time, seeing your racket and hands successful beforehand of you, firing nan shot for illustration a sports pro pinch curve and accuracy.

And because nan crippled is truthful elemental - fundamentally Tetris tennis - you’ll beryllium up and gaming successful a matter of minutes.

The trouble ramps up arsenic you find yourself pinch ever-more blocks to deed pinch ever decreasing clip limits to do it successful single-player.

In solo mode that makes for rather nan situation and it’s easy to find yourself immersed successful nan crippled for possibly longer than you realise.

But nan beauty of this crippled is its multiplayer.

Again, it’s very easy to get a crippled going online pinch different personification successful nan PSVR2 universe.

It's rather a striking early utopia connected display

And nan consequence is real-time bat-and-ball gameplay, wherever strategies and sheer determination return complete for hours of fun.

It plays really well, you almost consciousness that bat successful your manus arsenic nan shot does what you want it to, and nan strength of nan title is arsenic existent arsenic immoderate squash court.

Add successful a cool throbbing soundtrack and you’ve sewage a very bully VR title present for nan caller headset.

And astir apt our favourite VR multiplayer truthful far.

The only downside is that it is simply a spot of a one-trick pony and I came distant a small headachy astatine times from, my fault, overplaying.

Still - astatine £24.49 - good worthy a look for VR fans keen connected their adjacent purchase.

VERDICT 4/5