Caitlyn Jenner blasts 'woke' Nike for making transgender Dylan Mulvaney paid ambassador: 'This is an outrage'

Caitlyn Jenner's "Fairness First" governmental action committee already seems to beryllium seeking action.

Jenner launched nan PAC this week "to conflict nan extremist gender ideology, put parental authorities astatine nan forefront of acquisition and keep boys retired of women’s sports."

After it was revealed that transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is simply a paid ambassador by Nike, Jenner tweeted her frustrations.

Caitlyn Jenner, an Olympic golden medalist and transgender activist, launches her bid for California politician astatine Venice Beach successful Los Angeles connected Aug. 12, 2021. (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

"As personification that grew up successful awe of what Phil Knight did, it is simply a shame to spot specified an iconic American institution spell truthful woke! We tin beryllium inclusive but not astatine nan disbursal of nan wide mostly of people, and person immoderate decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage," nan 1976 Olympic golden medalist tweeted.

"EQUALITY > INCLUSIVITY (STOP TRYING TO ERASE WOMEN). The differences betwixt men and women are existent and are a bully thing! It doesn’t make trans ppl a bad thing, either. Why is it truthful achromatic and achromatic pinch nan RADICAL RAINBOW MAFIA?!"

Jenner's tweet was successful consequence to different station that highlighted Nike signing Mulvaney but criticized nan corp for cutting way prima Allyson Felix's original woody by 70% aft she sewage pregnant.

Mulvaney, who conscionable had her look added to honorary cans of Bud Light by brew shaper Anheuser-Busch, shared respective Instagram posts that doubled arsenic ads for Nike’s latest female sportswear Wednesday.

Anheuser-Busch group societal media ablaze erstwhile Bud Light celebrated transgender activistic Dylan Mulvaney’s "365 Days of Girlhood" pinch a polarizing promotion. (Instagram)

"We are a movement, non-partisan successful nature, pinch nan volition of empowering parental authorities particularly successful ray of extremist gender ideology infiltrating our children successful schoolhouse — particularly successful sports and nan classroom," Jenner's "Fairness First" website states.

"We worth protecting young children, and nan parental authorities associated pinch having your young kid spell done nan indoctrinating instruction successful schoolhouse and unfair advantages of biologic boys competing against girls successful sports."

Jenner precocious blasted nan "woke authorities of Washington" for allowing a transgender female to title against competitors calved female.

The Seattle student came successful 18th spot pinch a clip of 20:31.3 successful a 5,000-meter title successful November. Had nan sophomore competed successful nan boys' division, her clip would person placed her 145th.

Caitlyn Jenner plays her changeable from nan first tee during nan pro-am anterior to nan LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster astatine Trump National Golf Club Bedminster successful Bedminster, N.J., connected July 28, 2022. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

"We person to support it fair," Jenner, a Fox News contributor, said connected "America Reports" astatine nan time. "This rumor is not going to spell away, but I really consciousness the authorities of Washington has to make it a little spot tougher. They cannot conscionable place [as transgender] and then compete against nan women."

Fox News' Gabriel Hays, Maria Lencki and Yael Halon contributed to this report.