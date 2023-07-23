Caleb Williams dedicated to improving himself and USC in Heisman encore campaign

It’s been astir a half-century since Ohio State moving backmost Archie Griffin won back-to-back Heisman Trophies. It’s a quarterback’s grant now, and 8 transcendent awesome callers person had their changeable successful nan past 20 years to adjacent Griffin’s feat.

None — not Bryce Young, not Lamar Jackson, not Johnny Manziel, not Tim Tebow, and not Matt Leinart — could propulsion it disconnected during their Heisman encore campaign.

USC’s Caleb Williams, nan reigning Heisman winner, takes pridefulness successful being different, and he’ll surely person nan chance to abstracted himself from his peers this fall. He’s nan clear betting favourite to triumph nan grant again, and he did not awkward distant from revealing his individual anticipation connected Friday astatine Pac-12 media time successful Las Vegas.

“I told Archie I’d beryllium back,” Williams said pinch a grin. “And to do that I gotta triumph a bunch of games.”

Williams won 11 past twelvemonth successful starring nan Trojans’ stunning turnaround nether first-year caput coach Lincoln Riley. But USC mislaid its past 2 successful humbling fashion. For a feline who welcomes nan nickname “Superman,” seeing nan Trojans’ College Football Playoff hopes vanish successful nan 2nd half of nan Pac-12 title crippled against Utah — owed successful portion to him injuring his hamstring connected a agelong tally successful nan first half — was a jolting experience.

Williams responded by devoting his offseason to preparing his mind and assemblage to conquer each unforeseen obstacles. He said he has group individual records successful various spot and velocity metrics.

“We were up location successful stats and rankings and worldly offensive-wise, but towards nan extremity of nan play we had a batch of guys spell down, including myself,” Williams said. “That’s thing we for judge person been moving on, building nan musculus and nan fortitude to beryllium capable to withstand a 15-game season.”

Williams said his usage of nan number 15 speaking to nan assemblage from nan shape Friday was strategic. Only 2 teams successful nan state play 15 games — nan playoff finalists.

“Yep, 15 games,” Williams affirmed later. “You don’t play for a Pac-12 championship, you don’t play for a Heisman, you don’t play for a Biletnikoff, each those awards. You play for nan extremity goal, and you want to hole yourself mentally and physically for nan agelong haul. So you hole yourself for 15. Because we’ve sewage a existent changeable this year.”

USC was picked by nan media to triumph nan convention successful its past Pac-12 season. The Trojans added plentifulness of transportation portal talent connected their violative and protect lines to spell on pinch proven accomplishment players specified arsenic wide receiver Dorian Singer and moving backmost MarShawn Lloyd.

There’s a stronger instauration built astir Williams, but ultimately, he has to do his portion and return nan adjacent measurement arsenic a player, too.

USC backmost Caleb Williams throws earlier nan USC outpouring crippled astatine nan Coliseum successful April. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“No matter if you’re LeBron successful twelvemonth 20 whatever, aliases you’re maine astatine twelvemonth 3 successful college, you person thing to amended on, aliases you won’t get adjacent to nan perfection of what you’re trying to master.” — Caleb Williams, USC quarterback

“Everybody assumes nan Heisman and nan MVP were perfect,” Riley said. “How does Pat Mahomes improve? How does Aaron Rodgers? The travel ne'er ends. You’re conscionable perpetually climbing.

“What happens is, you say, each right, I did well, I conquered that group of challenges, and each of a abrupt a caller situation comes up that’s different than what you went against that first year, and you’re not fresh for it because you became complacent. That’s erstwhile you spot guys emergence up and past return a dip successful performance. It’s that mentality that nan occupation will ne'er beryllium done. It’s done erstwhile you discontinue and extremity playing football, and if you do it immoderate otherwise that status will travel sooner than you want it to.”

Williams is considered to beryllium a shoo-in arsenic nan No. 1 wide prime successful nan adjacent NFL draft. The presumption is that immoderate struggling NFL squad is going to beryllium fortunate capable to draught a subordinate pinch nan expertise to change a franchise’s trajectory conscionable for illustration he has nan USC programme successful a short time.

But Williams seems to understand his spot successful nan travel Riley said of. None of this is preordained.

“No matter if you’re LeBron successful Year 20 whatever, aliases you’re maine astatine twelvemonth 3 successful college, you person thing to amended on, aliases you won’t get adjacent to nan perfection of what you’re trying to master,” Williams said. “I’ve chosen a fewer things. One is mental, 1 is situational, nan different portion is staying successful my routine. I deliberation I did very good pinch it past year, but location were definite parts of nan play wherever I slowed down pinch definite things that I should person maintained and kept going with.”

For Williams to lead USC to that 15th crippled and return nan Trojans to nan nationalist title shape for nan first clip successful 18 years, he will request to get past that Pac-12 title crippled correct present successful Vegas.

He learned thing astir himself that nighttime successful nan godforsaken that he tin return pinch him into what is almost definite to beryllium his past assemblage season.

“That nan crippled is bigger than thing that I’m feeling,” Williams said. “It’s thing I’m practicing. But erstwhile you person nan moment, really successful personification correct past and there, you ne'er really cognize what’s going to happen. Being capable to conflict done thing for illustration that and beryllium capable to play astatine a precocious level, it’s added a batch of assurance to me, and I can’t hold to get backmost retired there.”