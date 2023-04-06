California English teacher is filmed repeating n-word and urging student to repeat it during lesson

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com

Published: 23:20 BST, 6 April 2023 | Updated: 23:24 BST, 6 April 2023

An nation coach successful California is facing backlash aft many times utilizing nan n-word and urging a student to do nan aforesaid during a instruction astir The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

The Sequoia Middle School connection arts coach - who has not been identified - was discussing nan celebrated Mark Twain caller erstwhile 1 of nan 219 utterances of nan group slur came up.

A achromatic student who filmed nan brushwood - who is remaining anonymous - said that nan coach past 'was trying to force' 1 student to repetition nan word.

'The coach sewage successful beforehand of nan people and she was saying that nan connection is conscionable an English connection and everybody tin opportunity it if she wants to, it's successful nan dictionary, and group are oversensitive complete nan word,' they said.

The video shows nan coach baiting nan student: 'Say it. N****r' and past originates to smirk. 'Why? You're asking me, truthful spell up and pronounce it: n****r.'

The student could do thing but bent his caput and stay silence. His classmates moreover statesman to chuckle.

'She was trying to unit him to opportunity nan connection and she many times kept saying it and she had a smirk connected her face,' added nan filming student. 'I was conscionable thinking, 'Dang, this coach is retired of her mind.''

The student claims nan coach repeated nan slur astir 15 times.

A genitor shared nan video connected a section Facebook page connected March 31.

'This took spot astatine my Daughters schoolhouse successful Fontana astatine Sequoia Middle School teacher,' Bianca Gibbons wrote. 'Repost[,] please extremity racism and verbal violence[,] bullying[.] this coach should beryllium fired[.] please thief stock this.'

The schoolhouse territory responded pinch a connection that didn't look clear connected nan discourse nan coach had gone connected nan rant.

'While we admit that this derogatory connection comes from a caller first published successful nan precocious 1800s, and that humanities discourse is important to see erstwhile discussing literature, nan territory does not condone nan connection that was utilized successful nan video aliases utilizing that connection extracurricular of nan discourse of discussing nan novel,' they said.

The coach offered nary remark erstwhile contacted by ABC7 Wednesday. Sequoia Middle School person yet to return requests for comment.

A Sequoia Middle School connection arts coach is being criticized aft she was caught connected video many times utilizing a group slur.

According to students, nan people was reference a Mark Twain caller erstwhile personification asked nan coach astir nan pronunciation of nan N-word.

Caroline Rivera, a mother of 2 students astatine nan school, called nan comments 'not acceptable.'

She was unsure what nan schoolhouse territory should do to subject nan teacher.

'Pulling nan coach out? Maybe going done training again?' suggested Rivera.

It comes during a bid of statement successful America and nan United Kingdom complete censorship of decades and centuries-old books.

Agatha Christie's novels are nan latest useful to beryllium rewritten to destruct verbiage that has been deemed insensitive aliases inappropriate, it has emerged.

Twain's book is considered a seminal classical but often creates contention for its usage of nan n-word

Several of nan passages successful nan author's Poirot and Miss Marple mysteries person reportedly been reworked aliases stripped altogether from caller editions of nan books.

Publisher HarperCollins eliminated matter containing 'insults aliases references to ethnicity', arsenic good arsenic descriptions of definite characters' physiques, The Telegraph reported.

Christie's useful are nan latest to acquisition politically correct rewriting. It comes aft books by Roald Dahl, Ian Fleming and Enid Blyton were edited complete sensitivity concerns.