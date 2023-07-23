California Supreme Court upholds Uber workers' right to sue

The California Supreme Court rejected an statement by Uber that sought to limit nan expertise of its drivers to return employment-related disputes to court.

In a lawsuit brought by driver Erik Adolph against Uber, nan ride-hailing and transportation elephantine based on that because Adolph signed a statement requiring him to return immoderate employment-related disputes to arbitration, he could not lead a lawsuit successful tribunal connected behalf of different drivers.

California’s Private Attorneys General Act, aliases PAGA, allows workers to writer connected nan state’s behalf for labour rule violations, and Uber’s argument, if recognized by nan court, would person constricted its scope. However, nan tribunal unanimously wished that Adolph could not motion distant his correct to correspond his peers successful a class-action lawsuit.

Employer groups person been intimately pursuing nan case, contending that more “shakedown” lawsuits would consequence if nan tribunal recovered for Adolph.

The determination follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling successful June 2022 successful different California case, Viking River Cruises Inc. vs. Moriana, successful which nan high tribunal concluded nan opposite, that PAGA violated nan authorities of employers and that nan claims of different labor would person to beryllium dismissed because nan worker sent to arbitration would nary longer person opinionated to prosecute that litigation.

But Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a abstracted concurring opinion, stating that opinionated nether PAGA was a matter of state, not federal, rule and kicked nan matter backmost to California.

“California courts, successful an due case, will person nan past word,” Sotomayor wrote.

There is simply a agelong history of statement and litigation complete whether employers tin require workers to motion agreements waiving their correct to writer complete employment-related disputes. The authorities precocious court’s Monday determination aligns pinch erstwhile rulings, including its 2020 determination successful Kim vs. Reins International California Inc. and its 2014 ruling successful Iskanian vs. CLS Transportation Los Angeles.

In nan California Supreme Court sentiment published Monday, Justice Goodwin H. Liu wrote that “an bid compelling arbitration of nan individual claims does not portion nan plaintiff of opinionated arsenic an aggrieved worker to litigate claims connected behalf of different labor nether PAGA.”

“The mobility present is whether an aggrieved worker who has been compelled to arbitrate claims nether PAGA ... maintains statutory opinionated to prosecute ‘PAGA claims arising retired of events involving different employees’” Liu wrote. “We clasp that nan reply is yes.”

Liu had led questioning during oral arguments May 9.

Uber lawyer Theane Evangelis of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher said nan ride-hailing institution is reviewing whether to entreaty nan determination to nan U.S. Supreme Court.

“The California Supreme Court’s determination contravenes nan U.S. Supreme Court’s holding successful Viking River, violates nan Federal Arbitration Act, and undermines nan legislature’s intent successful enacting PAGA,” Evangelis said successful an emailed statement. “We are considering our appellate options.”

Adolph’s original lawsuit, revenge successful October 2019, alleged that while moving arsenic an Uber Eats transportation driver, he had been misclassified arsenic an independent contractor and arsenic a consequence was not decently paid nether minimum costs and overtime rules successful nan California Labor Code.

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta’s agency had supported Adolph’s position successful a friend of nan tribunal brief, noting that PAGA was “born retired of a play of superior under-enforcement of nan Labor Code that was disproportionately affecting immoderate of nan State’s astir susceptible workers.”

Under PAGA lawsuits, immoderate monetary recoveries won for violations specified arsenic failing to salary overtime is divided betwixt labor and nan authorities Labor and Workforce Development Agency, pinch nan authorities receiving 75% of funds.