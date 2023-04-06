Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare And Warzone 2 Adding $30 BlackCell DLC; Here's What You Get

Activision has pulled backmost nan curtain connected nan large Season 3 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2, and among galore different things, a caller BlackCell cosmetic bundle is coming.

The $30 offering replaces nan existing Battle Pass Bundle and comes pinch immoderate very slick-looking cosmetics for your worker and immoderate different items. The BlackCell bundle includes nan modular conflict pass, arsenic good arsenic 1,100 COD Points added to your relationship correct distant and a caller BlackCell Operator. This Operator is wearing a suit pinch golden accents and a golden mask. The bundle besides comes pinch a "pro-tuned" limb blueprint, conveyance skin, and finishing move, arsenic good arsenic a branch of nan Battle Pass AO that starts successful a different spot compared to nan modular one.

What's more, nan BlackCell bundle includes BlackCell-exclusive Battle Pass content, including 12 caller skins. You tin spot a little rundown of what's successful nan BlackCell bundle below, while Activision will people a blog station moving done nan particulars up of Season 3's motorboat connected April 12.

Access to nan afloat Season 03 Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 connected PlayStation).

1,100 COD Points instantly awarded.

Up to 1,400 COD Points awarded passim nan Battle Pass.

A BlackCell Operator, attired successful an imposing animated Camo skin.

A Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint, Vehicle Skin, and Finishing Move.

An exclusive BlackCell Sector wrong nan Battle Pass AO serves arsenic an replacement starting location.

Immediate unlocking of adjacent Battle Pass Sectors to nan BlackCell Sector.

Additional, BlackCell-only Battle Pass content: Every Season 03 Battle Pass Sector pinch an Operator Skin has a BlackCell version (12 Skins successful total) to unlock.

The modular Battle Pass will proceed to beryllium disposable pinch each caller play for 1,100 COD Points.

Season 3 approaches

Season 3 launches April 12 for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2, and it delivers caller maps, Operators--Alejandro and Valeria--as good arsenic a caller Gulag and tons more.