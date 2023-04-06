Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare And Warzone 2 Adding $30 BlackCell DLC; Here's What You Get

Activision has pulled backmost nan curtain connected nan large Season 3 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2, and among galore different things, a caller BlackCell cosmetic bundle is coming.
The $30 offering replaces nan existing Battle Pass Bundle and comes pinch immoderate very slick-looking cosmetics for your worker and immoderate different items. The BlackCell bundle includes nan modular conflict pass, arsenic good arsenic 1,100 COD Points added to your relationship correct distant and a caller BlackCell Operator. This Operator is wearing a suit pinch golden accents and a golden mask. The bundle besides comes pinch a "pro-tuned" limb blueprint, conveyance skin, and finishing move, arsenic good arsenic a branch of nan Battle Pass AO that starts successful a different spot compared to nan modular one.
What's more, nan BlackCell bundle includes BlackCell-exclusive Battle Pass content, including 12 caller skins. You tin spot a little rundown of what's successful nan BlackCell bundle below, while Activision will people a blog station moving done nan particulars up of Season 3's motorboat connected April 12.
- Access to nan afloat Season 03 Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 connected PlayStation).
- 1,100 COD Points instantly awarded.
- Up to 1,400 COD Points awarded passim nan Battle Pass.
- A BlackCell Operator, attired successful an imposing animated Camo skin.
- A Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint, Vehicle Skin, and Finishing Move.
- An exclusive BlackCell Sector wrong nan Battle Pass AO serves arsenic an replacement starting location.
- Immediate unlocking of adjacent Battle Pass Sectors to nan BlackCell Sector.
- Additional, BlackCell-only Battle Pass content: Every Season 03 Battle Pass Sector pinch an Operator Skin has a BlackCell version (12 Skins successful total) to unlock.
The modular Battle Pass will proceed to beryllium disposable pinch each caller play for 1,100 COD Points.
Season 3 launches April 12 for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2, and it delivers caller maps, Operators--Alejandro and Valeria--as good arsenic a caller Gulag and tons more.
The products discussed present were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot whitethorn get a stock of nan gross if you bargain thing featured connected our site.
Got a news extremity aliases want to interaction america directly? Email [email protected]