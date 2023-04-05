Cam Newton reveals which QBs he would consider playing behind: 'I never said I didn't want to be a backup'

Cam Newton, nan No. 1 wide draught prime successful 2011, is looking to make an NFL comeback.

Last month, Newton made an quality astatine Auburn's pro time and threw astir 30 passes to wide receivers — including his brother, Caylin Newton. The younger Newton relative is simply a quarterback-turned-wide receiver who spent 2 seasons astatine Auburn earlier transferring to William & Mary successful 2022.

Caylin told nan Associated Press that Newton's "still sewage it" and is "open and available" to immoderate willing teams. But Newton hasn't been nether statement for much than a twelvemonth and does person an extended wounded history.

Former NFL and Auburn backmost Cam Newton throws a walk during Auburn Pro Day, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, successful Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

On his YouTube transmission connected Wednesday, Newton tried to clear up things arsenic it relates to his willingness to play nan domiciled of a backup quarterback.

"This is really I feel," Newton said. "There ain't 32 guys that's amended than me. But I besides cognize that I could besides beryllium a backup, and I'm consenting to beryllium a backup."

Newton added that nary squad has reached retired to him truthful acold this offseason.

"There's a communicative that's retired location that says, you know, Cam does not want to beryllium a backup," he said. "I ne'er said I didn't want to beryllium a backup, truthful I'm going to return this clip to explicate who and what business I would want to beryllium a backup to and for."

He past listed 9 quarterbacks who he would beryllium successful favour of backing up successful 2023: nan Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Chicago Bears' Justin Fields, Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson, Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Tennessee Titans' Malik Willis (not presently a starter), Washington Commanders' Sam Howell, and Aaron Rodgers.

Watson, Fields, Willis and Howell were antecedently a portion of a 7-on-7 younker programme that was sponsored by Newton.

Former NFL and Auburn quarterback, Cam Newton, talks pinch receivers during Auburn Pro Day, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, successful Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The 33-year-old besides mentioned a fewer quarterbacks who are expected to beryllium drafted later this month.

"There's 3 rookie quarterbacks that I would emotion aliases bask to groom," Newton said. "And what I mean by that is, there's a batch that goes into nan astir important position of each nan sports."

Cam Newton #1 of nan Carolina Panthers warms up anterior to a crippled against nan Tampa Bay Buccaneers astatine Raymond James Stadium connected January 09, 2022 successful Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Newton noted that he did not database immoderate quarterbacks who he knew already had backups successful spot aliases simply would not request his help.

"Some of those guys whitethorn already person penciled-in backups that nan franchise is astir apt OK with, and that's fine," Newton said. "I'm conscionable voicing my opinion, and I'm conscionable getting nan communicative out. And I didn't want cipher benignant of to presume aliases unrecorded successful this mendacious bravado like, 'Yeah, right, Cam. Hang it up. Your heyday is complete with.'"

"The truth of nan matter is, yes, I americium 33, soon to beryllium 34, and I do judge that I person a talent that not a batch of group have. But connected different front, there's truthful overmuch that I tin supply that personification provided for maine successful my wide growth."