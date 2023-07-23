Cambodia's Hun Sen sets stage for son's succession

Cambodia went to nan polls connected Sunday pinch nan incumbent Prime Minister Hun Sen guaranteed to triumph aft efficaciously suppressing each forms of dissent and opposition.

The ballot marked a once-in-a-generation activity transition in which nan long-ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) is expected to seal a cleanable expanse of parliamentary seats.

After nan CPP's main challenger was barred from competing successful nan ballot connected a registration technicality, galore analysts opportunity that nan one-sided ballot will beryllium utilized arsenic a plebiscite connected Prime Minister Hun Sen's plans to manus complete powerfulness to his eldest son, Hun Manet, who head's nan country's army.

It is imaginable that earlier precocious August, a activity reshuffle could spot almost nan full furniture replaced by younger officials, mostly nan children aliases relatives of nan ruling party's aging grandees.

Some pundits reckon that Hun Sen's handover of nan premiership could return spot astatine nan aforesaid time.

Generational succession

The CPP first took powerfulness successful 1979 aft a group of Khmer Rouge defectors, including Hun Sen, returned alongside nan Vietnamese subject to overthrow nan genocidal regime. Hun Sen was made premier curate successful 1985, making him presently nan world's longest-ruling caput of government.

Hun Sen, Cambodia's self-styled strongman and erstwhile Khmer Rouge guerrilla, turns 71 successful AugustImage: Heng Sinith/AP Photo/picture alliance

As good arsenic Hun Manet inheriting his father's premiership, it's besides expected that nan sons of nan powerful interior minister, Sar Kheng, and Defense Minister Tea Banh will besides inherit their fathers' offices.

Up to two-thirds of nan cabinet, known arsenic nan Council of Ministers, could make measurement for younger officials, while nan galore lawman premier ministers and ministers without portfolio will besides beryllium reshuffled, according to soul nominee lists leaked earlier this year.

The predetermination could frankincense lead to a repetition of history. At nan past wide predetermination successful 2018, nan CPP won each 125 parliamentary seats aft having forcibly dissolved its main rival astatine nan time. The Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was banned complete nan spurious accusation of plotting a US-backed coup.

In May this year, pursuing months of intimidation of its elder members, nan CPP's only reliable rival, nan Candlelight Party, was barred from competing successful Sunday's predetermination because of a paperwork conflict — a ruling that Amnesty International said was "politically motivated."

The Candlelight Party — which won 22% of nan celebrated ballot astatine past year's section elections — claimed this was a trumped-up decision.

Since nan opening of nan year, nan authorities person closed independent news outlets, jailed galore guidance activists and critics, and instigated loyalty tests crossed each of society. By 1 estimate, much than 6,000 members of guidance parties person defected to nan CPP — either retired of fear, financial incentives aliases a desire for a quiet life.

Voters person been near pinch nary prime but to manus Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party (CPP) a mostly successful nan 125-member parliamentImage: De Ratha/Cambodia National Assembly/AFP

"The upcoming predetermination bears small resemblance to an existent antiauthoritarian process," Human Rights Watch said successful a connection this week.

Hun Sen has near thing to chance arsenic portion of a wide-sweeping generational succession process that will spot younger statement members inherit nan reins to govern a state wherever nan mean property is conscionable 26.

The time of nan handover

But Sam Seun, a argumentation expert astatine nan Royal Academy of Cambodia, said he expected Hun Sen to enactment connected arsenic premier curate until astatine slightest 2025, to oversee a caller procreation of ministers, galore of whom are successful their 40s.

If that modulation went smoothly, only past would Hun Sen resign and springiness powerfulness to his eldest son, Seun predicted.

"The 3 remaining years earlier nan predetermination successful 2028 will beryllium nan trial for nan activity of Hun Manet whether he could triumph nan early predetermination aliases not," he added.

Hun Manet was appointed service main and lawman commander-in-chief of nan full subject successful 2018.

The 45-year-old has since gone connected to lead nan ruling party's younker helping and respective of its "humanitarian" organizations. In precocious 2021, nan statement accepted him arsenic its early premier ministerial candidate.

However, he has ne'er held an elected agency nor a domiciled successful government, raising questions astir his experience.

Western responses

Another chartless is really Western democracies will respond. Their relations pinch Cambodia person considerably worsened since Phnom Penh's authoritarian move aft 2017 arsenic good arsenic because of its "ironclad" relationship pinch China.

Most analysts reckon that nan West will return a wait-and-see approach, hoping that an inchoate Hun Manet management will yet prosecute successful nan rapprochement pinch nan West that Phnom Penh has erroneously claimed it has sought for years.

"The US and EU will invited nan opportunity to activity pinch caller blood, nary doubt," said Sophal Ear, an subordinate dean and professor astatine nan Thunderbird School of Management successful Arizona.

"But," he added, "I dream it doesn't return different 38 years earlier they recognize something's not correct pinch Cambodian 'democracy'."

Edited by: Keith Walker