Cambodia went to nan polls connected Sunday pinch nan incumbent Prime Minister Hun Sen guaranteed to triumph aft efficaciously suppressing each forms of dissent and opposition.

His Cambodian People's Party (CPP) is apt to clasp connected to each 125 seats successful nan little house. The 70-year-old has ruled since 1985 and is nan longest-serving leader successful Asia.

Sen has suggested that, successful a once-in-a-generation activity transition, he will soon manus complete nan reins to his boy — Hun Manet — during the upcoming five-year term.

Over 9.7 cardinal group are capable to ballot successful Cambodia's seventh predetermination since independency from France.

Who is Hun Manet?

Hun Manet, nan 45-year-old eldest boy of Sen, has a bachelor's grade from nan US Military Academy, a master's grade from New York University and a Ph.D. from Bristol University successful Britain.

Currently, he is nan main of Cambodia's army.

Cambodians do not foresee immoderate contiguous displacement successful argumentation erstwhile powerfulness is handed complete to Manet. He is portion of what is expected to beryllium a broader generational alteration wrong nan CPP.

Hun Manet, boy of Hun Sen, is presently nan main of nan Cambodian armyImage: Heng Sinith/AP/dpa/picture alliance

"I don't deliberation anyone expects Hun Sen to benignant of vanish erstwhile Hun Manet is premier minister," said Astrid Noren-Nilsson, a Cambodia master astatine Sweden's Lund University.

"I deliberation they will astir apt beryllium moving intimately together and I don't deliberation that location is simply a large quality successful their governmental outlook, including overseas policy," she said.

Suppression of opposition

The Candlelight Party (CP), the only superior guidance party, was disqualified connected a technicality successful May.

The move came aft nan CP performed amended than expected successful past year's section elections and won 22% of nan celebrated vote.

There is not overmuch dream for immoderate of nan 17 different small, poorly funded parties to triumph seats.

Election laws were changed arsenic per Hun Sen's orders successful June. Under nan caller rules, anyone who fails to ballot successful nan upcoming polls will beryllium barred from moving for agency — a move that will impact exiled rivals.

Stifling state of speech

Ahead of nan election, state of reside has been heavy stifled. The 'Voice of Democracy,' one nan past remaining independent news outlets, was unopen down earlier this year.

As Hun Sen gears up for a landslide victory, authorities groups person wide criticized his methods.

Human Rights Watch said that nan predetermination "bears small resemblance to an existent antiauthoritarian process."

The Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), an umbrella statement of almost 20 location NGOs, said that nan National Election Commission had shown a "clear bias" towards Sen's party.

The group successful a associated connection criticized nan "shrinking space" for civilian nine and nan "deliberate targeting of quality authorities defenders."

"The constriction of civic abstraction undermines nan progressive information of civilian nine successful nan electoral process without fearfulness of reprisal," said nan statement.

