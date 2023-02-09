Cameron Smith calls 'BS' on critics' claims LIV golfers 'don't play real golf anymore'

3 hours ago
With nan commencement of nan 2023 Masters Tournament little than a week away, nan attraction will move to LIV golfers who will beryllium teeing it up astatine Augusta. 

Eighteen players who made nan jump to LIV and were subsequently suspended by nan PGA Tour will compete for nan greenish overgarment starting Thursday. 

A emblem pinch nan Masters logo astatine Augusta National.

A emblem pinch nan Masters logo astatine Augusta National. (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

One of those players is nan victor of nan 2022 Open Championship, Cameron Smith. 

Smith made nan move to nan LIV soon aft winning his first awesome astatine The Old Course successful Scotland. He is playing successful his 4th tourney of nan twelvemonth this play astatine LIV Orlando. 

LIV golfers person faced disapproval for nan format they play — 54-hole, no-cut tournaments — arsenic good arsenic nan number of tournaments LIV will play this year, but Smith said nan "chatter" astir nan format is information for him to play good astatine nan Masters. 

Cameron Smith of Australia plays his tee changeable connected nan 17th spread astatine nan PIF Saudi International astatine Royal Greens Golf and Country Club Feb. 3, 2023, successful Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. 

Cameron Smith of Australia plays his tee changeable connected nan 17th spread astatine nan PIF Saudi International astatine Royal Greens Golf and Country Club Feb. 3, 2023, successful Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia.  (Luke Walker/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images)

"Obviously, first and foremost for me, I'm trying to spell location and play nan champion play I can," Smith told reporters Thursday, according to ESPN. "I deliberation it is important for america to spell there, really show a precocious modular of golf, which we cognize we're each tin of.

"Most of america will get 4 cracks astatine it this twelvemonth [in nan majors], and hopefully we get possibly a triumph retired of it. Maybe we conscionable show a really hearty effort. I think, for us, internally, there's a batch of chatter going astir about 'these guys don't play existent play anymore.' And I deliberation it's B.S. to beryllium honest. And we conscionable want to show group that."

Smith will beryllium making his seventh appearance astatine Augusta and has vanished successful nan apical 10 successful 4 of his past 5 Masters. 

Cameron Smith of Ripper GC reacts to a putt connected nan 18th greenish during nan LIV Golf Invitational — Tucson March 17, 2023, successful Tucson, Ariz. 

Cameron Smith of Ripper GC reacts to a putt connected nan 18th greenish during nan LIV Golf Invitational — Tucson March 17, 2023, successful Tucson, Ariz.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LIV golfers Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and others will besides beryllium making their measurement to Augusta, and Smith is hoping nan reception from Tour players will beryllium warm. 

"I'm really not sure, to beryllium honest. I dream that it's fine," Smith said. "I've had a awesome profession astir Augusta, and I dream I haven't pissed anyone off. I conjecture we'll hold and see. There are a fewer guys who person a stronger stance [on LIV]."

