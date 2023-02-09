Can ‘A Thousand And One’ With Teyana Taylor Spin Sundance Grand Jury Prize Into Box Office Bucks? – Specialty Preview

As nan caller harvest of 2023 show favorites rotation out, Focus Features presents A Thousand And One in complete 900 cautiously curated theaters, testing nan appetite for specialty fare astatine a challenging moment.

Short movie and video head A.V. Rockwell’s feature-length debut stars Teyana Taylor arsenic free-spirited Inez, who kidnaps her six-year-old boy Terry from nan foster attraction system. Holding onto their concealed and each other, mother and boy group retired to reclaim their consciousness of home, identity, and stableness successful a quickly changing New York City. Reviews are stellar, see Deadline’s. The victor of nan Sundance Grand Jury Prize is astatine 97% pinch critics connected Rotten Tomatoes, 82% pinch auds. The fest called it “an elegant ode to nan terribly beautiful powerfulness of family arsenic an anchor successful an ever-changing world, making america into who we are successful ways we tin only haltingly understand.”

This film, for illustration Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight successful 2016 (from A24) needs beardown connection of rima for theatrical. The supplier amped up screenings up of release, including sneak peeks from women’s groups to loyalty nine members astatine AMC and Regal. The thought is that vulnerability and reviews coming retired of Sundance should support nan wider number of runs. Rockwell, who besides wrote nan film, is up and coming. Taylor, an R&B singer, dancer, choreographer, video shaper and manner designer has an enthusiastic following.

Producers are Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani, Brad Weston. Executive Producers: Oren Moverman and Rachel Jacobs.

Also opening: Neon presents horror Enys Men, written and directed by Mark Jenkin (Bait), starring Mary Woodvine, successful 62 theaters. A wildlife unpaid connected an uninhabited land disconnected nan Cornish seashore descends into a madness that challenges her grip connected reality and pushes her into a surviving nightmare. Opening week Q&As successful New York and Los Angeles pinch head Jenkin. Premiered astatine nan Cannes Directors’ Fortnight past year, Deadline reappraisal here.

Magnolia/Magnet Releasing has 2 opening: In Viaggio: The Travels Of Pope Francis in New York and LA, and Quentin Dupieux’s goofy, gory Power Rangers sendup Smoking Causes Coughing. Magnolia released nan absurdist director’s Mandibles (2021) and Rubber (2010).

In Viaggio by Gianfranco Rosi (Fire astatine Sea, Notturno) is simply a decade-long chronicling of nan caput of nan Catholic church. In nan first 9 years of his pontificate, Pope Francis traveled to 53 countries, focusing connected his cardinal issues: poverty, migration, environment, solidarity and war. Composed mostly of archival footage, nan documentary grants uncommon entree to nan nationalist life of nan pontifical, not only from nan elevated information of a pulpit but from nan much antiauthoritarian grounds of unpaved streets and immense nationalist avenues. The movie by nan erstwhile Golden Lion victor premiered astatine nan Venice Film Festival. Deadline reappraisal here.

Smoking Causes Coughing, a parody astir a group of vigilante superheroes successful tights and helmets called nan Tobacco Force, stars Gilles Lellouche, Vincent Lacoste, Anaïs Demoustier, Jean-Pascal Zadi. It debuted astatine Cannes, spot Deadline review.

Strand Releasing presents Ursula Meier’s French play The Line opens for a one-week NY theatrical engagement astatine nan Metrograph. Written by Stéphanie Blanchoud, Meier, Antoine Jaccoud. After a convulsive statement pinch her mother, Margaret (Stéphanie Blanchoud), 35 years old, is taxable to a strict restraining order. No longer allowed to interaction her mother (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) or attack nan family home, she returns each time to nan invisible and impassable frontier. Premiered astatine Berlin. Deadline reappraisal here.

The Ciesla Foundation presents Aviva Kempner’s latest documentary Imagining The Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting, directed pinch Ben West, astatine NYC’s Quad Cinema. Q&A’s pinch Kempner (The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg, Yoo-Hoo Mrs. Goldberg, The Spy Behind Home Plate) Fri/Sat/Sun). It moves to LA and different markets –Washington, DC, Atlanta, Chicago, Kansas City, San Francisco, Phoenix — done April. The movie addresses misrepresentation and violative imagery of autochthonal peoples successful sports, TV, movies, pop-culture and beyond.

Brainstorm Media presents Acidman, written and directed by Alex Lehmann and starring Thomas Haden Church Dianna Agron and Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris, successful 10 theaters. A girl tracks down her estranged father, now surviving successful nan Oregon wilderness obsessed pinch UFOs, and together they effort to make first contact.

The Horror Collective presents Summoning Sylvia opening connected astir 25 screens successful LA, NY, Dallas, Chicago, Santa Barbara, Memphis, Columbus, Cincinnati, Phoenix and Detroit. Written and directed by Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse. A cheery bachelor statement takes a spooky move erstwhile sinister spirits are abruptly summoned and nan groom’s consecutive ex-military relative crashes nan proceedings.