Can Dogecoin Reach Its Previous ATH? Let’s Take A Look At The Facts

Dogecoin (DOGE) came into nan spotlight during nan 2021 bull marketplace aft mounting an awesome rally fueled by billionaire Elon Musk posting astir nan coin connected his Twitter account. However, nan meme coin has since mislaid astir of those gains arsenic nan carnivore marketplace has raged on. With Dogecoin sitting astir 90% beneath its May 2021 all-time high, nan mobility is now whether DOGE will ever scope $0.7 again.

Can Dogecoin Reclaim $0.7?

Dogecoin is still holding dependable arsenic 1 of nan largest cryptocurrencies successful nan abstraction but a worrying truth astir nan cryptocurrency is that it has an unlimited supply. Unlike Bitcoin whose proviso is capped astatine 21 cardinal aliases Ethereum which has enabled a pain system to support proviso down, location is thing keeping nan proviso of nan meme coin down.

To put this successful perspective, nan supply of DOGE is presently expanding astatine a complaint of astir 5 cardinal coins each year. This translates to a 4% yearly ostentation rate, which is rather precocious particularly erstwhile location is nary measurement to trim nan supply.

However, nan meme coin is 1 that is purely driven by hype truthful it tends to trust little connected its tokenomics for its value movements and much connected really nan organization is emotion astir it. An illustration of this is Shiba Inu whose full proviso is successful nan trillions and yet saw tremendous occurrence successful nan 2021 bull marketplace arsenic well.

DOGE trending astatine $0.0757 | Source: DOGEUSD connected TradingView.com

The anticipation of DOGE reclaiming $0.7 remains precocious fixed that it still enjoys support from nan likes of Elon Musk moreover during nan carnivore market. It has besides precocious seen support from Burger King, 1 of nan largest fast-food chains successful nan world, pushing its value higher.

DOGE Price Performance So Far

Dogecoin’s value truthful acold has correlated pinch nan capacity of nan wide crypto market. Most coins are down importantly from their 2021 all-time precocious values and DOGE is nary exception. But much importantly, nan meme coin continues to travel nan value trends of Bitcoin. This intends that erstwhile bitcoin inevitably rallies again, past DOGE is apt to travel suit.

On its own, nan meme coin has seen a rollercoaster of a period successful March. Mid-March came pinch immoderate gains for nan integer asset, but nan downtrend complete nan past 2 weeks has wiped retired astir of those gains, leaving Dogecoin successful nan reddish erstwhile more.

At nan clip of writing, DOGE is sitting astatine a value of $0.0843, down 0.97% and seeing 0.88% losses successful nan past week. Although DOGE is doing amended than others, it is still 1 of nan worst performers of nan ample caps complete nan past week.

Featured image from NewsBTC, floor plan from TradingView.com