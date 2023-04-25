Can Europe replace Russian gas with renewable energy?

Leaders from bluish European states promise immense finance successful greenish energy.

Finding caller sources of greenish power is nary longer simply an aspiration for galore governments, pinch nan risks from ambiance alteration now felt astir nan world.

In Europe, nan warfare successful Ukraine has forced countries to activity alternatives to Russian gas.

Harnessing sources that replenish themselves for illustration upwind and activity powerfulness is nan purpose of European leaders, who want to move nan continent’s bluish seas into an motor of renewable energy.

The scheme is extremist and costly – but will it work?

And wherever will nan money travel from?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Gareth Davies – Founder of Aquatera, an biology and sustainable power consultancy progressive successful nan readying of early marine offshore renewables crossed Europe

Sandrine Dixson-Decleve – Co-president of The Club of Rome, a ambiance argumentation advisory, and ambassador for nan Energy Transition Commission

Noah Brenner – Eastern hemisphere editorial head for Energy Intelligence specialising successful European lipid and state companies