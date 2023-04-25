Can Europe replace Russian gas with renewable energy?

2 days ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Can Europe replace Russian gas with renewable energy?

Video Duration 27 minutes 50 seconds

Leaders from bluish European states promise immense finance successful greenish energy.

Finding caller sources of greenish power is nary longer simply an aspiration for galore governments, pinch nan risks from ambiance alteration now felt astir nan world.

In Europe, nan warfare successful Ukraine has forced countries to activity alternatives to Russian gas.

Harnessing sources that replenish themselves for illustration upwind and activity powerfulness is nan purpose of European leaders, who want to move nan continent’s bluish seas into an motor of renewable energy.

The scheme is extremist and costly – but will it work?

And wherever will nan money travel from?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Gareth Davies – Founder of Aquatera, an biology and sustainable power consultancy progressive successful nan readying of early marine offshore renewables crossed Europe

Sandrine Dixson-Decleve – Co-president of The Club of Rome, a ambiance argumentation advisory, and ambassador for nan Energy Transition Commission

Noah Brenner – Eastern hemisphere editorial head for Energy Intelligence specialising successful European lipid and state companies

Published On 25 Apr 2023

More
Source Aljazeera

Related Article

Trump rolls out the red carpet for MAGA stars at his book of letters launch

Trump rolls out the red carpet for MAGA stars at his book of letters launch

1 hour ago
Remains of US Army soldier killed during Korean War identified through DNA testing after 73 years

Remains of US Army soldier killed during Korean War identified through DNA testing after 73 years

1 hour ago
Virginia judge uses slave code to rule woman can use frozen embryos made with ex-husband

Virginia judge uses slave code to rule woman can use frozen embryos made with ex-husband

1 hour ago
Republicans unveil 'strongest immigration bill ever' two weeks before Title 42 termination

Republicans unveil 'strongest immigration bill ever' two weeks before Title 42 termination

1 hour ago
Four people are hospitalized after train derails and falls into the Mississippi River in Wisconsin 

Four people are hospitalized after train derails and falls into the Mississippi River in Wisconsin 

1 hour ago
New gambling legislation will clamp down on under-25s betting in 'virtual mobile casinos' 

New gambling legislation will clamp down on under-25s betting in 'virtual mobile casinos' 

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Selangkah Lagi, Pertamina Gantikan Shell di Blok Gas Raksasa

Selangkah Lagi, Pertamina Gantikan Shell di Blok Gas Raksasa

15 hours ago
Save Over $20 on Logitech G335 Gaming Headset Now

Save Over $20 on Logitech G335 Gaming Headset Now

23 hours ago
'Job's not done:' Leafs' captain Tavares staying even-keeled with big Game 5 ahead

'Job's not done:' Leafs' captain Tavares staying even-keeled with big Game 5 ahead

23 hours ago
Lea Michele shows off her toned arms in a flowing green dress at the Time 100 Gala in New York City

Lea Michele shows off her toned arms in a flowing green dress at the Time 100 Gala in New York City

15 hours ago
Nygard's lawyer asks Canada court to reconsider extradition

Nygard's lawyer asks Canada court to reconsider extradition

22 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.