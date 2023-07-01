1 day ago

Canada among nations taking Iran to top UN court over flight PS752 downing

The United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden and Ukraine launched a lawsuit against Iran astatine nan United Nations’ highest tribunal Wednesday complete nan downing successful 2020 of a Ukrainian rider pitchy and nan deaths of each 176 passengers and crew.

The 4 countries want nan International Court of Justice to norm that Iran illegally changeable down nan Ukraine International Airlines level and to bid Tehran to apologize and salary compensation to nan families of nan victims.

Flight PS752 was walking from Tehran to Kyiv connected Jan. 8, 2020 erstwhile it was changeable down soon aft takeoff. The group killed included nationals and residents of Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and nan United Kingdom, arsenic good arsenic Afghanistan and Iran. Their ages ranged from 1 twelvemonth to 74 years old.

“Today’s ineligible action reflects our unwavering committedness to achieving transparency, justness and accountability for nan families of nan victims,” nan countries said successful a associated connection Wednesday. They said they revenge nan lawsuit aft Iran grounded to respond to a December petition for arbitration.

Following 3 days of denials successful In January 2020, Iran said its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard mistakenly downed nan Ukrainian level pinch 2 surface-to-air missiles. Iranian authorities blamed an aerial defense usability who they said mistook nan Boeing 737-800 for an American cruise missile.

An Iranian tribunal this twelvemonth sentenced an aerial defense commandant allegedly responsible for nan downing to 13 years imprisonment, according to nan country’s charismatic judiciary news outlet.

But nan countries that revenge nan lawsuit pinch nan world tribunal successful The Hague called nan prosecution “a sham and opaque trial.”

According to nan tribunal filing published Wednesday, nan U.K., Canada, Sweden and Ukraine reason that Iran “failed to return each practicable measures to forestall nan unlawful and intentional committee of an offense” and “failed to behaviour an impartial, transparent, and adjacent criminal investigation and prosecution accordant pinch world law.”

The filing alleges that Iran withheld aliases destroyed evidence, blamed different countries and debased level Revolutionary Guard personnel, “threatened and harassed nan families of nan victims seeking justice” and grounded to study specifications of nan incident to nan International Civil Aviation Organization.

The downing happened connected nan aforesaid time Iran launched a ballistic rocket onslaught connected U.S. troops successful Iraq successful retaliation for an American drone onslaught that killed a apical Iranian general.

Last week, Iran revenge a lawsuit against Canada linked to nan downing, accusing nan North American federation of flouting authorities immunity successful allowing relatives of coercion victims to activity reparations from nan Islamic Republic.