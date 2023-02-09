Canada approves largest telecom deal in country's history

The largest telecommunications woody successful Canadian history will spell guardant aft Rogers Communications Inc.’s $26-billion Canadian (US$19 billion) takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. received support from Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario -- The largest telecommunications woody successful Canadian history will spell guardant aft Rogers Communications Inc.‘s $26-billion Canadian (US$19 billion) takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. received support from Ottawa connected Friday.

The support intends nan woody has cleared its last regulatory hurdle conscionable complete 2 years aft it was first announced. Canada has among nan astir costly cellular rates successful nan world.

But Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne took a stern reside connected Friday, vowing to “be for illustration a hawk connected behalf of Canadians” to guarantee compliance pinch nan conditions he outlined, aimed astatine bolstering title and lowering telephone and net costs.

Champagne approved nan transportation of Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile’s wireless licenses to Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron, which operates successful Quebec and immoderate separator regions of Ontario. Rogers and Shaw agreed successful June 2022 to waste Freedom Mobile to Videotron for $2.85 cardinal Canadian (US$2.1 billion) successful an effort to easiness title concerns raised by nan original proposal.

Rogers announced its woody to bargain Shaw successful March 2021 and nan deadline to adjacent nan woody has been pushed backmost galore times. The 3 companies said Friday they expected to complete nan transaction by April 7.

Champagne said Ottawa has secured 21 legally enforceable commitments from Rogers and Videotron to “actually thrust down prices.”

“Make nary mistake. We will beryllium monitoring their capacity nether these position and conditions and making judge that we enforce nan position of these contracts connected behalf of Canadians,” he said.

On Friday, nan curate said Ottawa’s conditions “should not beryllium taken lightly.” He said they would guarantee a “fourth nationalist subordinate tin spell toed to toed pinch nan Big Three and really thrust down prices.”

Along pinch Rogers, Bell Canada and Telus Corp. person nan immense mostly of nan marketplace stock successful nan Canadian telecommunications sector.

Those conditions see Rogers establishing a 2nd office successful Calgary and adding 3,000 caller jobs based successful Western Canada “in nan coming months” that it must support for astatine slightest 10 years.

Videotron must connection plans that are astatine slightest 20% little than its competitors and walk $150 cardinal Canadian (US$111 million) complete nan adjacent 2 years to upgrade Freedom Mobile’s network. It is restricted from transferring immoderate Freedom Mobile licence for a decade.

If Rogers breaches its conditions, it must salary up to $1 cardinal Canadian ($740 million) successful damages, nan curate said. Videotron would perchance beryllium taxable to $200 cardinal Canadian (US$147 million) successful penalties if it fails to meet its commitments.