Canada beats China in OT to win 3x3 basketball Women's Series stop in Edmonton

Canada won the FIBA 3x3 hoops Women's Series stop in Edmonton for nan 2nd consecutive year on Sunday, defeating China 16-14 successful overtime.

Twin sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe powered Canada to an undefeated grounds successful their hometown, starring a squad that besides includes Paige Crozon of Humboldt, Sask., and Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta.

The Canadians won 5 consecutive games crossed 2 days in beforehand of packed crowds astatine nan Ice District's Fan Park extracurricular of Rogers Place.

Katherine Plouffe scored the game-winning layup successful nan final after receiving a cleanable walk from her sister pinch clip moving retired connected nan changeable clock.

CANADA FOR THE WIN AT HOME IN OVERTIME! 🇨🇦🏆 <br><br>The Canadian women's 3x3 hoops squad wins nan FIBA Series extremity successful Edmonton pursuing a 16-14 triumph complete China successful nan last <a href="https://t.co/i70EzMJknt">pic.twitter.com/i70EzMJknt</a> —@CBCOlympics —@CBCOlympics

Michelle led nan way with a game-high 11 points and was named MVP of nan Edmonton stop, finishing pinch 35 points, 26 rebounds and 12 cardinal assists. The six-foot-three veteran sent nan crippled to overtime by tying it with a two-pointer successful nan last seconds of regulation.

Katherine collected 31 rebounds to lead each players successful Edmonton.

WATCH | Replay of Canada's OT triumph complete China successful Edmonton final:

FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Edmonton finals: Canada vs. China

The Canadians opened nan tourney pinch wins complete Poland and Japan successful excavation play connected Saturday earlier beating Chile successful nan quarterfinals and nan United States successful nan semis connected Sunday.

The Women's Series is the marquee competition on nan 3x3 women's master circuit. The 2023 edition runs from May to September, returning to Canada for stops successful Quebec City (Aug. 18-19) and Montreal (Sept. 2-3). It culminates pinch the Ulaanbaatar Final in Mongolia connected Sept. 16-17.

Next up for nan Canadian women is nan extremity successful Prague connected Aug. 4-5. Watch unrecorded sum connected CBCSports.ca, nan CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

WATCH | Replay of Canada's semifinal triumph complete nan United States: