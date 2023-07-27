Canada beats China in OT to win 3x3 basketball Women's Series stop in Edmonton

22 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Canada beats China in OT to win 3x3 basketball Women's Series stop in Edmonton

Canada won the FIBA 3x3 hoops Women's Series stop in Edmonton for nan 2nd consecutive year on Sunday, defeating China 16-14 successful overtime. Twin sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe, Edmonton natives, led Canada to triumph alongside Paige Crozon and Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta.

Twin sisters Michelle and Katherine Plouffe lead Canada to 5-0 grounds connected location soil

CBC Sports

· Posted: Jul 30, 2023 8:37 PM EDT | Last Updated: July 31

x

From left: Michelle Plouffe, Paige Crozon, Katherine Plouffe and Kacie Bosch observe aft winning nan FIBA 3x3 Women's Series extremity successful Edmonton pinch a 16-14 overtime triumph complete China connected Sunday. (@FIBA3x3/Twitter)

Canada won the FIBA 3x3 hoops Women's Series stop in Edmonton for nan 2nd consecutive year on Sunday, defeating China 16-14 successful overtime.

Twin sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe powered Canada to an undefeated grounds successful their hometown, starring a squad that besides includes Paige Crozon of Humboldt, Sask., and Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta.

The Canadians won 5 consecutive games crossed 2 days in beforehand of packed crowds astatine nan Ice District's Fan Park extracurricular of Rogers Place.

Katherine Plouffe scored the game-winning layup successful nan final after receiving a cleanable walk from her sister pinch clip moving retired connected nan changeable clock.

CANADA FOR THE WIN AT HOME IN OVERTIME! 🇨🇦🏆 <br><br>The Canadian women's 3x3 hoops squad wins nan FIBA Series extremity successful Edmonton pursuing a 16-14 triumph complete China successful nan last <a href="https://t.co/i70EzMJknt">pic.twitter.com/i70EzMJknt</a>

&mdash;@CBCOlympics

Michelle led nan way with a game-high 11 points and was named MVP of nan Edmonton stop, finishing pinch 35 points, 26 rebounds and 12 cardinal assists. The six-foot-three veteran sent nan crippled to overtime by tying it with a two-pointer successful nan last seconds of regulation.

Katherine collected 31 rebounds to lead each players successful Edmonton.

WATCH | Replay of Canada's OT triumph complete China successful Edmonton final:

FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Edmonton finals: Canada vs. China

Watch Canada return connected China successful nan finals astatine nan 2023 FIBA Women's 3x3 Series successful Edmonton.

The Canadians opened nan tourney pinch wins complete Poland and Japan successful excavation play connected Saturday earlier beating Chile successful nan quarterfinals and nan United States successful nan semis connected Sunday.

The Women's Series is the marquee competition on nan 3x3 women's master circuit. The 2023 edition runs from May to September, returning to Canada for stops successful Quebec City (Aug. 18-19) and Montreal (Sept. 2-3). It culminates pinch the Ulaanbaatar Final in Mongolia connected Sept. 16-17.

Next up for nan Canadian women is nan extremity successful Prague connected Aug. 4-5. Watch unrecorded sum connected CBCSports.ca, nan CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. 

WATCH | Replay of Canada's semifinal triumph complete nan United States:

FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Edmonton semifinals: Canada vs. USA

Watch Canada return connected nan United States successful nan semifinals astatine nan 2023 FIBA Women's 3x3 Series successful Edmonton.

More
Source Cbc

Related Article

2023 World Para Swimming Championships: DAY 1 - Session 2 Finals - Manchester

2023 World Para Swimming Championships: DAY 1 - Session 2 Finals - Manchester

6 hours ago
Blue Jays pick up closer Jordan Hicks, with regular stopper Romano on injured list

Blue Jays pick up closer Jordan Hicks, with regular stopper Romano on injured list

1 day ago
De Grasse wins 200m to deny Brown 5th straight sprint double at track and field nationals

De Grasse wins 200m to deny Brown 5th straight sprint double at track and field nationals

1 day ago
'Dream come true': Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes win beach volleyball gold on home sand in Montreal

'Dream come true': Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes win beach volleyball gold on home sand in Montreal

1 day ago

Popular Article

Pinkan Mambo Tak Percaya Michelle Ashley Dilecehkan Steve Wantania: Tangannya Pegang Paha Aku Terus Naik Ke Area..

Pinkan Mambo Tak Percaya Michelle Ashley Dilecehkan Steve Wantania: Tangannya Pegang Paha Aku Terus Naik Ke Area..

17 hours ago
Perbedaan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 dan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Perbedaan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 dan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

17 hours ago
Michelle Ashley Raezya Dilecehkan Oleh Ayah Tiri, Sempat Diberi Uang Tutup Mulut Sebesar Rp300 Ribu

Michelle Ashley Raezya Dilecehkan Oleh Ayah Tiri, Sempat Diberi Uang Tutup Mulut Sebesar Rp300 Ribu

17 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.