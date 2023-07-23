Canada: Four missing after historic rains trigger flooding

Four group are missing aft record rainfall and flooding swept through Nova Scotia, Canada, constabulary said Saturday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said successful a connection that 2 children were among nan 4 missing individuals after a car was caught successful nan flood water.

Authorities paddle done flood waters successful provincial superior HalifaxImage: Darren Calabrese/Zumapress/IMAGO

Three different group successful nan car managed to escape.

In a abstracted incident, 2 group were besides reported missing nether akin circumstances.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his authorities stood fresh to assistance group successful request and told group to enactment safe.

Nova Scotia is 1 of Canada's thirteen provinces and territories and lies on nan eastbound seaboard of North America.

Heavy rains to proceed until Sunday

The large wind began connected Friday and dumped almost 3 months of rainfall — 25 cm aliases 10 inches — successful immoderate parts wrong 24 hours.

Environment Canada, nan government's upwind service, predicts torrential rainfall successful nan eastbound of nan state to proceed until Sunday.

Cars swept distant by floodwaters successful HalifaxImage: Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/AP/picture alliance

"We person a scary, important business here," provincial premier Tim Houston warned Saturday.

"The database of infrastructure damages to bridges, roads and different buildings is long... and it will proceed to grow," Houson told reporters during a property conference.

"Our organization is facing nan atrocious unit and unpredictability of nature, and a changing climate," Halifax Mayor Mike Savage told a property conference.

At 1 point, much than 80,000 group were without power. Authorities declared a authorities of emergency successful Halifax, nan province's largest city, and 4 different locations.

Canadian Broadcasting Corp meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said nan rains successful Halifax were nan heaviest since 1971 erstwhile a hurricane brought a akin downpour.

The aggravated rainfall comes arsenic Canada tackles monolithic wildfires that person sparked contamination alerts successful major cities across Canada and nan US.

rm/ab (Reuters, AFP)