Canada Open badminton | Lakshya Sen sails into final, Sindhu suffers semifinal loss to Yamaguchi

Lakshya Sen will beryllium facing China’s Li Shi Feng successful nan last of nan Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen stormed into nan last of nan Canada Open Super 500 badminton tourney pinch a straight-game triumph complete Japan's Kenta Nishimoto successful Calgary.

Sen, who has slipped to world number 19 aft struggling to find his shape early successful nan season, saw disconnected nan world number 11 Japanese 21-17 21-14 to participate his 2nd Super 500 last and first BWF acme conflict successful complete a year.

The 21-year-old Indian, who claimed a bronze astatine nan 2021 World Championships, will look China's Li Shi Feng successful nan final.

"It was a beautiful bad start, I couldn't power nan shuttle well. The infinitesimal I sewage nan hit astatine nan nett (it sewage better). Near-perfect netplay was nan cardinal and we were some trying to do that," Sen said.

"Eventually I took power astatine nan net, nan smashes were besides working. Overall, bully tactical crippled I played and I'm happy pinch my performance."

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, however, couldn't nutrient her champion and went down 14-21 15-21 to world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan successful her women's singles semifinal.

A erstwhile world number 6, Sen had undergone a chemoreceptor room for a deviated septum aft nan World Championships past August and took a batch of clip to retrieve station treatment.

Sen past played a last astatine nan Commonwealth Games successful August past year. After a bid of early exits from tournaments, he showed signs of betterment erstwhile he reached nan semifinals of nan Thailand Open.

Sen has a 4-2 head-to-head grounds against his Li Shi Feng, nan reigning All-England champion. Sen had defeated him precocious astatine nan Thailand Open.

Sen struggled to find his magnitude early connected and sprayed nan shuttle agelong and astatine nan nett to find himself 0-4 down but he slow engaged his rival successful rallies by taking complaint of nan nett to drawback up astatine 8-8.

Nishimoto managed to clasp a slender 11-10 lead astatine nan interval aft Sen sprayed 1 astatine nan nett but nan Indian turned nan tables soon aft resumption and kept moving ahead.

His trademark smashes, nett play and precision successful returns helped him to enactment a measurement ahead, arsenic he wrapped up nan crippled erstwhile his force deed long.

The 2nd crippled started connected an moreover statement arsenic nan duo fought bony and nail initially but, erstwhile again, Sen recovered his measurement arsenic he was much alert. He kept a grip connected nan accelerated rallies.

From 2-2, nan duo moved to 9-9 earlier Sen managed a two-point cushion astatine nan break aft Nishimoto deed long.

The Japanese sent nan shuttle agelong moreover arsenic Sen pounced connected thing anemic and produced immoderate exquisite smashes to move to 19-11.

A assemblage return earned Sen 7 lucifer points and he sealed it connected nan 2nd effort erstwhile Nishimoto recovered nan nett again.

"Plenty of Indian supporters successful nan stadium, they've been location from nan first time truthful it's really bully to play successful here," Sen signed off.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, 4 Super 1000, six Super 750, 7 Super 500, and 11 Super 300.

One different class of nan tournament, nan BWF Tour Super 100 level, besides offers ranking points.