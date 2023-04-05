Canadiens' Denis Gurianov opts out of warmups during team’s Pride night

4 hours ago
Canadiens guardant Denis Gurianov will not deterioration Montreal's themed warmup jersey for Pride night, citing family reasons.

Gurianov became nan seventh NHL player to precocious opt retired of wearing nan Pride-themed jerseys connected teams' Pride nights. 

The Canadiens are scheduled to deterioration nan jerseys Thursday nighttime during a pregame skate anterior to a crippled against nan Washington Capitals.

Denis Gurianov of nan Montreal Canadiens skates nan puck during nan 2nd play against nan Florida Panthers astatine Centre Bell March 30, 2023, successful Montreal. 

Denis Gurianov of nan Montreal Canadiens skates nan puck during nan 2nd play against nan Florida Panthers astatine Centre Bell March 30, 2023, successful Montreal.  (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said it was difficult to remark connected Gurianov’s determination because he’d ne'er walked a time successful his shoes.

"I deliberation anybody tin opportunity you’d ever effort to protect your family, truthful I person a reliable clip judging that," St. Louis said. "(Gurianov) is simply a awesome kid. It’s tough."

A Russian rule restricts "propaganda" astir LGBTQ+ people, including successful advertising, media and nan arts.

View during nan singing of nan nationalist anthem earlier a crippled betwixt nan Montreal Canadiens and nan Winnipeg Jets successful Game 3 of nan 2nd information of nan 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs astatine nan Bell Centre June 6, 2021, successful Montreal.

View during nan singing of nan nationalist anthem earlier a crippled betwixt nan Montreal Canadiens and nan Winnipeg Jets successful Game 3 of nan 2nd information of nan 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs astatine nan Bell Centre June 6, 2021, successful Montreal. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Russian Ivan Provorov of nan Flyers, nan Sharks' James Reimer and brothers Eric and Marc Staal each cited belief beliefs for refusing to return portion successful warmups successful rainbow-colored jerseys. 

Ilya Lyubushkin said he would not participate because of the rule successful Russia, wherever he was born. And Andrei Kuzmenko, different Russian player, decided not to deterioration nan typical azygous aft discussions pinch his family.

Denis Gurianov of nan Montreal Canadiens controls nan puck against nan Philadelphia Flyers astatine nan Wells Fargo Center March 28, 2023, successful Philadelphia.

Denis Gurianov of nan Montreal Canadiens controls nan puck against nan Philadelphia Flyers astatine nan Wells Fargo Center March 28, 2023, successful Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Despite Gurianov sitting out, St. Louis said nan nighttime was important for nan franchise.

"We’re each connected this planet. We should emotion each other, and tonight’s 1 of those nights," he said. "We, nan Montreal Canadiens, really attraction astir this night, and truthful do I. It’s a awesome night."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

