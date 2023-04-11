Capture All the Action With Deals on Insta360 Cameras and Accessories - CNET

2 hours ago
Summer is conscionable astir nan corner, and if you've sewage immoderate adventures planned, you'll want to make judge you've sewage a camera that tin seizure each nan action. Insta360 makes a assortment of rugged and compact models that are designed pinch a 360-degree section of view, and correct now, you tin drawback 1 for up to $110 disconnected astatine nan company's outpouring sale. These deals are only disposable done April 19, truthful beryllium judge to get your bid successful earlier past if you don't want to miss retired connected these savings.

There are rather a fewer different cameras and accessories that you tin prime up for little astatine this sale. The Insta360 One X2 is simply a simple, compact 360-degree camera, and correct now you tin snag it connected waste for $365, redeeming you $65 compared pinch nan accustomed price. It captures 360-degree video successful stunning 5.7K resolution, has built-in video stabilization and is waterproof up to 10 meters. Or, you tin get nan champion of some worlds pinch nan Insta360 One RS. It comes pinch interchangeable lenses truthful you tin usage it arsenic a modular action camera pinch 4K video and 48MP photos, aliases usage nan 360-degree lens to seizure capture mind-blowing third-person video. It besides features image stabilization, progressive HDR and a rugged creation that's waterproof up to 5 meters. Right now it's connected waste for $440, redeeming you $110 compared pinch nan accustomed price. 

A fewer different camera models are besides connected sale, and you tin complete your kit pinch discounted accessories for illustration this extended selfie stick, dive case, motorcycle mount and more.

