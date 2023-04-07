Issued on: 07/04/2023 - 22:23Modified: 07/04/2023 - 22:25

The wreckage of nan car is seen astatine nan segment of nan attack, connected April 7, successful Tel Aviv, Israel.

One tourer was killed and 5 others were wounded successful a Tel Aviv car ramming onslaught connected Friday, Israeli authorities said.

A constabulary serviceman who was adjacent arrived astatine nan segment to find respective group wounded and an overturned car adjacent a Tel Aviv promenade. The serviceman “neutralized” nan driver erstwhile he tried to propulsion a gun, constabulary said.

It was nan 2nd deadly onslaught connected Friday, aft 2 Israeli sisters were killed erstwhile their car was changeable up successful nan occupied West Bank. The nationality of nan tourer who was killed successful Tel Aviv was not yet known.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed constabulary “to mobilize each reserve separator constabulary units and has directed nan IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to mobilize further forces to face nan panic attacks,” his agency said.

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance work said each nan victims successful nan Tel Aviv onslaught were tourists.

(Reuters)