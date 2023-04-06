Cardano Gets Its First Oracle Integrator But ADA Falls Back

On April 6, Charli3 was launched connected Cardano arsenic its first oracle integrator. The platform’s oracles person been integrated by Liqwid, a starring DeFi task connected Cardano.

Charli3 provides a decentralized node web pinch nan model for projects to proviso secure, accurate, and safe information to their platforms and users. It could beryllium viewed arsenic nan Cardano type of Chainlink.

Liqwid is an algorithmic liquidity marketplace protocol built connected Cardano for lenders and borrowers.

The announcement noted that it was a large woody for nan ecosystem:

“This is simply a MAJOR juncture for nan Cardano ecosystem arsenic a whole, showing that projects are pursuing nan continuous push for afloat decentralization connected Cardano.”

@liqwidfinance is Charli3's, and Cardano's, first Oracle integrator! championing the way to full #decentralization for the #CardanoCommunity

SHEN/USD and ADA/USD. more feeds to come for Liqwid markets.

— Charli3 Oracles 📍live FREE ADA/USD feeds (@Oraclecharli3) April 6, 2023

Cardano Oracles

According to Liqwid co-founder Dewayne Cameron, “Charli3 is Cardano’s first decentralized oracle infrastructure connected mainnet, moving pinch nan talented developers that built this protocol and seeing their clear imagination for nan improvement of Cardano DeFi has been insightful and ace motivating!”

Furthermore, Charli3 is now capable to nutrient meticulous on-chain oracle feeds, specified arsenic prices for SHEN/ADA. The adjacent oracle value provender to beryllium integrated will beryllium ADA/USD.

Liqwid will usage nan oracles for calculations to create caller loans, update collateral values, and initiate liquidations for under-collateralized loans, it stated.

The move creates much on-chain opportunities for caller projects to unafraid spot successful nan ecosystem, nan announcement noted.

A fewer days ago, Liqwid said it was nan all-time astir utilized Cardano DeFi protocol by transaction volume.

According to Dapps connected Cardano, nan starring protocol successful position of transactions is NFT marketplace jpg.store.

StakingRewards is reporting that Cardano is nan second-highest web for staked worth down Ethereum. It has a staking marketplace capitalization of astir $9 cardinal and a staking ratio of 66%.

ADA Prices Lack Luster

However, ADA prices person not reacted overmuch complete nan past mates of months, struggling to apical $0.40.

ADA is down 1.7% connected nan day, trading astatine $0.38 astatine nan clip of writing, according to CoinGecko. The plus has gained astir 15% complete nan past period but is measurement down Bitcoin and Ethereum successful position of value increases.

Furthermore, ADA is still a achy 87% down from its September 2021 all-time high, whereas different crypto assets are starting to recover.