Cardi B hurls mic at fan after being splashed with drink on stage

1 day ago
Cardi B has been filmed hurling a microphone astatine an assemblage personnel successful retaliation for having a portion tossed complete her while she was connected stage.

Footage of nan incident, which shows nan US rapper performing successful a flowing orangish dress successful Las Vegas, has been wide shared connected societal media.

In nan clip, Cardi B - whose existent sanction is Belcalis Almanzar - tin beryllium seen reacting and looking angry aft a portion is splashed complete her mid-song.

@j_blizzyy/TikTok

Security unit tin past beryllium seen surrounding nan personification successful nan crowd - arsenic her deed way Bodak Yellow continues to play.

The 30-year-old prima has retweeted a video clip of nan incident, captioned: "Jealous A** B****!" This is successful reference to her rapper hubby Offset's caller opus Jealousy, connected which she features.

This is not nan first clip Cardi B has been filmed throwing a mic while successful Vegas.

Footage from a erstwhile nighttime besides shows her throwing her mic astatine a DJ, apparently irritated because they were cutting disconnected her songs excessively early.

From Skittles astatine Harry Styles to ashes astatine Pink

Screenshot from Mike Snedegar

Image: Adele has warned fans against trying thing pinch her. Pic: Screenshot from Mike Snedegar

It is nan latest incident successful a bid that has seen fans throwing things astatine euphony stars connected stage.

In June, popular prima Bebe Rexha shared pictures of her achromatic eye aft she was deed by a mobile phone, and footage of a instrumentality throwing their mother's ashes astatine Pink successful London quickly went viral.

In different incident, state vocalist Kelsea Ballerini had to extremity mid-performance aft a concertgoer threw an chartless entity astatine her face, while Harry Styles has besides been subjected to flying objects astatine his gigs - including Skittles, which deed him successful nan oculus and led to nan sweets marque making a nationalist plea connected societal media.

Performing astatine her Weekends With Adele Vegas residency astatine nan opening of July, the British prima had a informing for nan crowd.

"Have you noticed really group are forgetting f****** show etiquette astatine nan moment, they're conscionable throwing s*** connected stage," nan prima said, successful a video shared connected societal media. "Have you seen that?"

"F****** situation you," she added. "Dare you to propulsion thing astatine me."

Sky News has contacted representatives for Cardi B for comment.

