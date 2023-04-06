Cardiff bounce back with crucial win at Blackpool

Cardiff City earned a important 3-0 triumph against relegation rivals Blackpool to adhd to nan host's relegation fears.

Connor Wickham made amends for his off-the-field behaviour successful midweek to people his first extremity for Cardiff City.

On-loan striker Sory Kaba scored his 5th extremity successful 10 games to double nan lead earlier Joe Ralls tapped location astatine nan backmost station to make it 3-0.

Blackpool improved aft nan break, and did propulsion 1 backmost done Josh Bowler but it was excessively small excessively late.

Defeat leaves Blackpool 7 points from information pinch six games remaining, while nan triumph moves to Bluebirds supra Reading and QPR into 19th - though conscionable 1 constituent clear of nan bottommost three.

Cardiff's first-half capacity was conscionable what nan expert had ordered aft their 99th infinitesimal conclusion by Swansea City past clip out.

Wickham had been labelled "absolutely stupid" by head Sabri Lamouchi successful midweek aft a video appeared to show nan striker inhaling laughing state pursuing their southbound Wales derby defeat.

But nan Cardiff head gave Wickham a chance to redeem himself arsenic he was named to commencement for Cardiff.

After 21 minutes, Mahlon Romeo's floated a transverse to nan backmost station gave Wickham that opportunity, and he roseate highest to people pinch a looping header complete Blackpool's Chris Maxwell.

The hosts looked stunned, but Maxwell kept them successful nan crippled pinch superb saves from Cedric Kipre and Jaden Philogene.

But nan Blackpool keeper could do thing to contradict Kaba aft Husband headed Wickham's agelong shot into nan way of nan Cardiff striker, and he calmly rounded Maxwell to score.

With half-time approaching nan Bluebirds had a third, Wickham again nan supplier arsenic he picked retired skipper Ralls astatine nan backmost post, who took 1 touch earlier scoring pinch his weaker correct foot.

Cardiff looked happy to beryllium backmost connected their three-goal lead aft nan restart, but seldom looked threatened by nan Blackpool attack.

Lamouchi opted to return Sawyers and Wickham disconnected - replaced by Andy Rinomhota and Rubin Colwill - arsenic nan three-goal lead allowed him to formed 1 oculus guardant to Monday's erstwhile nan Bluebirds big Sunderland.

The first existent opportunity for nan Seasiders came aft 68 minutes erstwhile Husband was near unmarked from a free-kick, but he headed wide of nan target from adjacent range.

That chance gave Blackpool immoderate momentum, and 5 minutes later they recovered a measurement backmost into nan crippled arsenic Bowler reacted quickest erstwhile CJ Hamilton's first effort rebounded into a crowd of players.

The ambiance astatine Bloomfield Road shifted considerably, nan location crowd sensing a measurement backmost into nan title arsenic Cardiff players noticeably tired.

However, nan Bluebirds soaked up nan unit from nan hosts, and for each their possession Blackpool grounded to trial Ryan Allsop successful nan Cardiff goal.

Defeat leaves Blackpool - and bottom-of-the-league Wigan - detached successful nan bottommost three, pinch some teams staring relegation to League One successful nan face.

Just 1 constituent separates Cardiff successful 19th and Reading successful 22nd, arsenic nan Royals are plunged into nan relegation conflict aft their six-point conclusion for breaching fund restrictions.