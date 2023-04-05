Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill not in lineup day after ‘unacceptable’ baserunning effort

St. Louis Cardinals head Oliver Marmol was unhappy pinch Tyler O’Neill’s baserunning effort Tuesday nighttime against nan Atlanta Braves, resulting successful nan halfway fielder being near retired of nan starting lineup for nan bid finale connected Wednesday.

Tuesday night, O'Neill was thrown retired astatine location sheet by Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to extremity nan seventh inning, causing Marmol to return rumor pinch O'Neill’s effort rounding 3rd base.

Manager Oliver Marmol of nan Cardinals earlier nan Toronto Blue Jays crippled astatine Busch Stadium connected March 30, 2023, successful St. Louis. (Dilip Vishwanat/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"That’s not our style of play arsenic acold arsenic nan effort, rounding nan container there," Marmol said Tuesday. "It’s unacceptable."

O’Neill was not successful nan lineup for nan bid finale connected Wednesday, a 5-0 triumph for Atlanta to expanse nan three-game series.

"There is simply a standard, and it's here," Marmol said Wednesday greeting successful his agency arsenic he raised his hand, according to nan St. Louis Dispatch. "You meet it, you play. You don’t meet it, you don’t play."

O’Neill told reporters it was his scheduled time off.

Tyler O'Neill of nan Cardinals is tagged retired astatine location by Sean Murphy of nan Atlanta Braves astatine Busch Stadium connected April 4, 2023, successful St Louis. (Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

"There’s going to beryllium a style of play that we are known for, and it’s going to impact effort," Marmol said. "And it’s going to impact being relentless. It’s going to impact being smart. And we’re going to support guys to that, because that’s really you prolong being bully for a agelong time. There are a batch of bully players successful that clubhouse and down below."

O’Neill, who disagreed connected Tuesday pinch Marmol’s return that his effort was lacking, told reporters he wished nan business would person been handled differently.

"I sewage up done nan insignificant leagues and into nan big leagues playing hard and playing scrappy," O’Neill told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "That’s who I americium and that’s my character. I don’t ever want anyone to return that distant from me.

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill astatine bat against nan Toronto Blue Jays connected Opening Day astatine Busch Stadium connected March 30, 2023, successful St Louis. (Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

"These conversations decidedly could person been had in-house and not gotten retired connected nan loose for illustration they have. Should’ve been handled a small differently, successful my opinion. But who’s to say."

O’Neill came successful for a pinch-hit at-bat successful nan eighth inning, flying retired to halfway field.

The nonaccomplishment dropped nan Cardinals to 2-4 connected nan season.