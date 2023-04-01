Carlos Alcaraz's Miami Open defense comes to a crashing end with loss to Jannik Sinner in semifinals

57 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz is BEATEN by Jannik Sinner successful tense three-set thriller successful nan Miami Open semifinals pinch nan Spanish teen group to suffer his World No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic

  • Alcaraz he was beaten 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 by Italy's Jannik Sinner Friday night
  • The Italian rallied from a group down to extremity Alcaraz's winning streak astatine 10 matches
By Isabel Baldwin For Dailymail.Com and Associated Press

Published: 03:30 BST, 1 April 2023 | Updated: 05:09 BST, 1 April 2023

Carlos Alcaraz's Miami Open defense hopes were trim short Friday nighttime arsenic he was beaten 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 by Italy's Jannik Sinner successful nan semifinals. 

The conclusion will extremity Alcaraz's reign atop nan world rankings, pinch Novak Djokovic group to return complete arsenic World No. 1 connected Monday.

Tenth-seeded Sinner stunned top-ranked Alcaraz, rallying from a group down to hit nan defending champion successful a three-hour thriller.


Sinner ended Alcaraz's winning streak astatine 10 matches. Sinner´s powerfully dependable baseline crippled wore down Alcaraz, who appeared to beryllium cramping early successful nan decisive 3rd group while he besides dealt pinch an evident digit injury.

Sinner, nan 21-year-old who made nan Miami Open last past twelvemonth but hasn´t been past nan quarterfinals of a major, will look fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia successful nan title lucifer Sunday. Medvedev has beaten Sinner successful each 5 meetings.

Carlos Alcaraz's Miami Open defense hopes were trim short pinch a semifinal conclusion Friday 

The Spaniard was beaten 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 by Italy's tenth seed Jannik Sinner (pictured)

The conclusion will extremity Alcaraz's reign atop nan world rankings, pinch Novak Djokovic to return over

Alcaraz had been truthful ascendant recently, he hadn´t mislaid a group since February earlier Sinner´s rally successful nan Miami humidity. The Alcaraz hype train has been truthful breakaway NBA stars Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler showed up to watch nan Spanish prima from nan teal seats.

Alcaraz besides fought Sinner successful Indian Wells successful nan semifinals, and it was a taut lucifer but not rather for illustration this. These 2 young guns are poised for a agelong and spectacular rivalry. Sinner´s triumph ended Alcaraz´ dream of becoming nan first man since Roger Federer successful 2017 to triumph nan Sunshine Double if Indian Wells and Miami.

Medvedev hit chap Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 connected nan aforesaid time Wimbledon announced Russians will beryllium allowed back.

Medvedev has won 23 of 24 matches - nan lone nonaccomplishment to Alcaraz - and is successful his 5th consecutive final.

Also Friday, No. 15 seed Petra Kvitova hit unseeded Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-3 successful nan 2nd women´s semifinal. Kvitova will look Elena Rybakina successful nan final.

Alcaraz prevailed successful nan first group successful a tiebreaker but that took a batch retired of Alcaraz´ 19-year-old legs. Between points successful nan 3rd set, Alcaraz was stretching noticeably during nan 3rd set, trying to stave disconnected cramps and waved to nan crowd for support.

Despite Alcaraz getting nan 2nd group backmost connected serve, Sinner stunned Alcaraz successful nan ninth game, breaking him astatine emotion to spell up 5-4 and past closing it out. Alcaraz had won 21 consecutive sets.

An ATP trainer came retired to be to Alcaraz midway done nan 2nd set, examining 1 of his fingers earlier nan cramps group in.

Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev successful nan last aft he hit chap Russian Karen Khachanov

