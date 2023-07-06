Carnatic vocalist Amrutha Venkatesh brings forth the emotions in Sri Krishna Leela Tarangini geethams

On nan juncture of nan 348th jayanthi of Narayana Tirtha, Thirupoonthuruthy Sri Narayana Tirtha Swamigal Trust organised 2 tarangam performances — Bhavadharini Anantaraman and her disciples, who presented nan first sargam (chapter) of nan opera successful namasankeertanam style and Amrutha Venkatesh, who rendered songs from Sri Krishna Leela Tarangini.

The concert, held precocious astatine Narada Gana Sabha, drew a adjacent full-house assemblage and showcased various geethams pinch Amrutha providing insightful accusation astir nan principle of each verse.

She began her capacity pinch ‘Jaya jaya ramanaatha’ successful nan raga Natai, group to Khanda Chapu tala. The opus was preceded by a sloka, which gave a awesome commencement to nan concert. The medium-paced kalpanaswaras added further extent to nan rendition.

Teamwork

Next came nan seventh geetham successful nan 3rd tarangam, ‘Parama karunaya,’ group to Ragamalika. Interestingly, some nan sloka and nan geetham shared nan aforesaid taxable and akin verses. Amrutha and her accompanying artistes showcased their finesse erstwhile exploring different ragas.

A geetham from nan 2nd tarangam, ‘Ehi mudam dehi’ successful Khamas, followed. The swift tempo perfectly matched nan temper of nan opus that talks astir really nan gopikas bask babe Krishna’s pranks.

For an elaborate rendition, Amrutha chose ‘Bhaavaye sakhi’ from nan eighth tarangam, mounting it to raga Vasantha. Her lively position brought retired nan principle of nan verses, which picture nan gopikas’ joyousness successful seeing Krishna’s Vishwarupa Darshanam. Accompanied by L. Ramakrishnan connected nan violin, who reflected Amrutha’s emotion successful each phrase, nan fast-paced kalpanaswaras were energetically supported by Arjun Ganesh connected nan mridangam.

In nan Mukhari raga alapana, Amrutha and Ramakrishnan exhibited their individual skills by exploring nan nuances of nan raga pinch long, sustaining phrases and vibrant short ones. The rendition of ‘Krishnam kalaya sakhi,’ a celebrated tarangam that describes nan qualities of Krishna, tuned by maestro M. Balamuralikrishna, was imposing.

Amrutha presented ‘Deva kuru sikshaam dehi pati bhikshaam’ from nan 4th tarangam arsenic a standalone opus successful nan raga Amrutavarshini. She shared nan discourse of nan geetham successful which serpent Kaliya’s wives believe to Krishna to punish Kaliya but not to termination him.

Hindustani touch

The performance continued pinch a beautiful portrayal of raga Bageshri. ‘Govindamiha’ from nan seventh tarangam was rendered pinch neraval and swaras astatine ‘Sangeetha rasa rasika.’ The soft travel pinch short sketches successful Hindustani style added colour to nan phrases. Arjun Ganesh’s delightful tani connected nan mridangam was enjoyable and garnered appreciation from nan audience.

The performance concluded connected a precocious statement pinch ‘Nanda Nandana’ successful nan raga Yaman. Amrutha invited nan assemblage to subordinate successful and singing along, arsenic tarangams are traditionally sung successful Namasankeertanam, fostering progressive information and creating a vibrant atmosphere.

The Trust plans to coming geethams from each 12 chapters of Sri Krishna Leela Tarangini arsenic concerts by various artistes. This will thief bring distant nan beauty and extent of nan work.