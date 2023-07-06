Carnival Cruise Line’s VIFP Club loyalty program: Everything you need to know

Carnival Cruise Line fans are a loyal bunch. So loyal, perhaps, that nan statement hasn’t felt nan request to connection up crazy-lucrative loyalty programme perks to support them coming back.

Unlike rival Royal Caribbean, Carnival's VIFP Club loyalty programme doesn’t offer its members a free cruise aft reaching nan apical tier. There are nary 20% discounts connected immoderate sailings, arsenic Windstar Cruises offers to its loyalty programme members.

But Carnival's VIFP Club, arsenic nan statement calls its loyalty program, does bring immoderate valuable perks astatine its higher-level tiers, including privilege entree to galore onboard venues and services.

The Carnival VIFP Club loyalty programme besides is 1 wherever it is comparatively easy to scope a high-level tier.

In lawsuit you’re wondering, VIFP stands for “very important nosy person” — a playful motion to Carnival’s nickname arsenic nan “fun ship” line.

Ways to gain points

The Carnival VIFP Club point-earning strategy is simple. You gain 1 constituent for each time you cruise connected a Carnival ship.

If you return a three-night cruise, you’ll get 3 points. If you return a seven-night cruise, you’ll get 7 points. You don’t person to interest astir different earning levels for different compartment categories aliases different types of bookings, arsenic is nan lawsuit pinch immoderate lines.

Note that definite charter sailings and nonrevenue fares do not get you immoderate points.

Excel statesmanlike Suite connected Carnival Celebration. CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Insider tip: After sailing connected 1 of Carnival’s ships successful Australia, you won’t automatically get points for nan travel deposited successful your account. You’ll request to log into your relationship online, click connected “Missing a Cruise?” and petition nan VIFP points beryllium awarded for nan days you earned connected that voyage.

Program tiers and benefits

There are 5 tiers to nan VIFP Club program:

Blue (your first sailing).

(your first sailing). Red (second sailing to 24 points).

(second sailing to 24 points). Gold (25 to 74 points).

(25 to 74 points). Platinum (75 to 199 points).

(75 to 199 points). Diamond (200 aliases much points).

One of nan bully small surprises of Carnival’s loyalty programme is that you deed nan first tier level, Blue, nan infinitesimal you locomotion connected committee your first cruise pinch nan brand. Unlike galore lines, you don’t person to complete a cruise to get to nan first level. In fact, you tin get to nan Blue tier moreover earlier taking a cruise. All you person to do is motion up successful advance.

That said, nan Blue tier of nan programme brings almost nary perks. There are only two: You are eligible for members-only cruise offers and you’ll person a members-only physics newsletter.

SCREENSHOT FROM CARNIVAL.COM

The adjacent 2 tiers successful nan programme are almost arsenic stingy erstwhile it comes to perks. The 2nd tier, Red, offers nan aforesaid 2 perks arsenic nan Blue tier pinch conscionable 1 further one: a complimentary, 1.5-liter vessel of h2o redeemable astatine immoderate bar, edifice aliases successful your cabin. (Don’t spell drinking it each astatine once.)

The Gold tier adds a azygous free portion that only tin beryllium ordered connected nan past nighttime of a cruise (and only connected cruises of 5 nights aliases longer). To restrict nan free portion to nan past nighttime of a cruise, successful our eyes, seems for illustration an inordinate effort connected nan portion of Carnival to discourage customers from utilizing what already is simply a beautiful paltry perk. Gold level members besides get a Gold VIFP pin connected each sailing.

It isn’t until nan 4th tier of nan program, Platinum, that things commencement to get absorbing (more connected that successful a moment).

It’ll return you conscionable 1 cruise to scope nan Red tier. If you ever book seven-night sailings, you’ll scope nan Gold tier aft 3 cruises. That’s right, while nan Gold tier requires 25 points, you tin scope it aft sailing 3 seven-night cruises.

This is owed to 1 of nan quirks of nan VIFP Club programme that we really like: If you’re going to deed a tier cut-off during a voyage, you will person nan benefits of that tier from nan opening of that cruise. So you would beryllium Gold from nan commencement of your 4th seven-night sailing, moreover though you only had 21 points.

The elite level that makes a difference

The Platinum level of nan VIFP Club is wherever your loyalty to Carnival yet starts paying off.

Many of nan perks that footwear successful astatine this level see privilege entree of immoderate kind, including:

Priority check-in and boarding.

Priority spa reservations.

Priority h2o shuttle boarding (ship-to-shore only).

Priority statement astatine onboard Guest Services table and privilege assistance by phone.

Priority debarkation.

Priority reservations astatine nan Main Dining Room and specialty restaurants.

In short, erstwhile you’re astatine nan Platinum level, you’ll abruptly find yourself bumped to nan beforehand of nan statement from nan infinitesimal you get astatine a vessel until nan infinitesimal you leave. This is nary mini thing. Priority boarding intends that you’ll get connected committee nan vessel much quickly than different passengers, giving you much clip connected your first time to bask its offerings. Priority entree to edifice reservations intends you’ll get nan champion array times.

Carnival Glory. CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Other perks that travel pinch Platinum level include:

An invitation to an exclusive Platinum and Diamond VIFP Party pinch free drinks and appetizers connected sailings of 5 days aliases longer.

A free portion astatine nan Seaday Brunch.

A “Chocolate Delight” strawberry sheet delivered to your compartment connected a five-day aliases longer cruise.

A buy-one, get-one-free tourney introduction successful nan casino (blackjack aliases slot only).

$5 worthy of complimentary arcade credits (this 1 is only for passengers nether 18).

A Carnival logo gift connected each sailing.

Complimentary wash-and-fold laundry work (two bags connected three- to six-day cruises; 3 bags connected seven- to 13-day cruises; 5 bags connected a cruise 14 days aliases longer).

Getting to nan Platinum tier takes 10 cruises, assuming you ever sail seven-night voyages. If you do shorter trips, it’ll return longer.

Best elite perk

Even astatine nan highest Diamond level of its VIFP Club program, Carnival still is simply a small stingy pinch nan perks. Unlike Royal Caribbean and immoderate different lines, for instance, it doesn’t give members a free cruise upon reaching this pinnacle of loyalty status. That said, Diamond position does bring a fewer bully privileges.

We decidedly admit nan free compartment upgrade (or third-and-fourth passengers sail free offer) that comes pinch first reaching Diamond status, though we’re disappointed this is simply a one-time-only benefit. Another good, but one-time-only perk of Diamond position is simply a complimentary repast for 2 astatine a specialty edifice of your choice.

WaterWorks waterpark area connected Carnival Vista. ANDY NEWMAN/CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

But nan champion elite perk of nan VIFP Club programme successful our eyes is nan unlimited wash-and-fold laundry work that comes pinch Diamond status. Unlike nan supra 2 perks, you’ll get this each clip you sail erstwhile you scope Diamond level.

Other Diamond level benefits include:

Guaranteed seating clip requested successful Main Dining Room, for meal only.

Priority reservations astatine specialty restaurants.

Special arena invitation from nan skipper connected each sailing.

One-time aid to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

VIFP Club luggage tag set.

Dedicated toll-free number for income and service.

Note that, arsenic is usually nan lawsuit pinch cruise statement loyalty programs, Carnival customers do not person to requalify for position each year. VIFP Club members support their points astatine nan extremity of each twelvemonth and proceed to accrue points indefinitely. That intends that personification who hits Diamond position will stay astatine that apical tier level everlastingly (or until Carnival makes a alteration to nan program).

Such “forever status” is 1 of nan awesome allures of cruise statement predominant cruiser programs. Most hose predominant flyer programs, by contrast, require loyalty members to requalify for position each year.

Bottom line

When it comes to perks, Carnival’s loyalty programme isn’t arsenic robust arsenic nan programs astatine immoderate rival lines. At its highest tier, it doesn’t bring thing adjacent to nan free cruise that immoderate different lines connection to top-tier customers, aliases onboard perks for illustration free drinks regular successful a backstage lounge. It won’t get you across-the-board discounts connected cruises, statement excursions and beverage packages, as immoderate lines connection higher-tier members. But it does bring immoderate worthwhile perks astatine higher levels, and it’s comparatively easy to emergence done nan tiers of nan program.

