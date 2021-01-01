Carvana stock is up 1000% this year, leaving short sellers with a $2 billion loss

Carvana (CVNA) short sellers person mislaid $2 cardinal this twelvemonth arsenic nan online car retailer's banal has rallied much than 1000% year-to-date, information from S3 Partners showed.

On Wednesday, nan banal gained much than 30% successful greeting waste and acquisition to apical $54 aft nan institution announced a indebtedness speech woody and released its 2nd 4th results; astatine its lows successful precocious 2022, Carvana banal was trading beneath $4.

"The CVNA short compression is going to tighten moreover much pinch [Wednesday's] upward value action," Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing partner astatine information analytics patient S3 Partners, told Yahoo Finance connected Wednesday morning.

"Expect much short covering coming and complete nan adjacent fewer days arsenic short sellers look for exit points to trim their vulnerability successful a very unprofitable trade."

Short sellers were down astir $565 cardinal during Wednesday morning's rally. Their mark-to-market losses since nan commencement of 2023 are estimated astatine $2.10 billion, according to S3's data.

The stock's regular rallies this twelvemonth have been reminiscent of nan pandemic-era "meme craze," which was filled with short squeezes arsenic traders targeted stocks heavy stake against by investors, which forced short sellers to screen positions and pushed prices higher.

Short liking successful Carvana sits astatine 47% of nan outstanding float, an enormously precocious level compared to nan remainder of nan market, S3's information showed.

Still, moreover pinch this year's monolithic move nan banal is much than 85% beneath its grounds closing precocious of $370.10 reached successful August 2021.

The company, erstwhile a pandemic darling, laid disconnected workers past twelvemonth successful an effort to trim costs and sphere cash. Shares reached a 52-week debased of $3.55 connected December 2022 amid speculation of a bankruptcy.

JPMorgan analysts recently downgraded nan banal to Underweight citing a "valuation [that] has erstwhile again disconnected materially from fundamentals."

