Carvana stock spikes 30% after company announces debt exchange deal, quarterly results

Carvana banal (CVNA) spiked arsenic overmuch arsenic 30% early Wednesday aft nan online car retailer announced a indebtedness speech woody and adjusted profits that hit expert expectations earlier nan opening bell.

The institution will reduce its outstanding indebtedness by complete $1.2 cardinal by exchanging existing unsecured indebtedness pinch caller notes that will transportation an liking disbursal $430 cardinal little per twelvemonth complete nan adjacent 2 years. The institution whitethorn besides sell up to $350 million successful caller banal arsenic portion of this restructuring.

"This transaction importantly increases our financial elasticity by reducing our full debt, extending maturities, and lowering near-term rate liking disbursal arsenic we proceed to execute our scheme of driving important profitability and returning to growth," Carvana CFO Mark Jenkins said successful a statement.

The institution besides announced quarterly results, posting conveyance portion income that missed estimates while revenues and profits topped expectations.

Carvana sold 76,530 cars during nan quarter, less than nan 76,937 expected by analysts.

The institution reported gross successful nan 4th of $2.96 billion, much than nan $2.55 cardinal expected by nan Street, while adjusted EBITDA totaled $155 million, almost triple nan $57.5 cardinal expected by analysts.

Carvana's nonaccomplishment per stock came successful astatine $0.55, narrower than nan $1.18 per stock expected by Wall Street analysts and 76% little than nan $2.35 per stock nonaccomplishment posted during nan aforesaid 4th past year.

"Our beardown execution has made nan business fundamentally better, and mixed pinch today’s statement pinch noteholders that reduces our rate liking disbursal and full indebtedness outstanding, gives america awesome assurance that we are connected nan correct way to complete our three-step scheme and return to growth," laminitis and CEO Ernie Garcia said successful a release.

Carvana shares person been 1 of nan biggest winners successful nan banal marketplace this year, rising much than 700% aft a 98% driblet from its highest successful nan summertime of 2021. The banal is still much than 85% beneath its grounds closing precocious of $370.10 reached successful August 2021.

The stock's monolithic rallies have been reminiscent of nan pandemic-era "meme craze." When nan banal goes up, shares are buoyed by short sellers who stake nan value will move to nan downside.

The company, erstwhile a pandemic darling, laid disconnected workers past twelvemonth successful an effort to trim costs and sphere cash. Shares reached a 52-week debased of $3.55 connected December 2022 amid speculation of a bankruptcy.

Carvana dealerships let customers to bargain a utilized car online and person it delivered aliases prime it up from an automated tower. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

JPMorgan analysts recently downgraded nan banal to Underweight citing a "valuation [that] has erstwhile again disconnected materially from fundamentals."

Short liking successful Carvana sits astatine 47% of nan outstanding float, an enormously precocious level, according to caller information analytics patient S3 Partners.

"The CVNA short compression is going to tighten moreover much pinch [Wednesday's] upward value action," Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing partner astatine S3 Partners told Yahoo Finance connected Wednesday morning.

"Expect much short covering coming and complete nan adjacent fewer days arsenic short sellers look for exit points to trim their vulnerability successful a very unprofitable trade."

Ines is simply a elder business newsman for Yahoo Finance. Follow her connected Twitter astatine @ines_ferre

For nan latest net reports and analysis, net whispers and expectations, and institution net news, click here

Read nan latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance