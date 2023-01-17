ADVERTISEMENT

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka scraps monkey business plan

by AFP Staff Writers

Colombo (AFP) June 26, 2023



Bankrupt Sri Lanka's authorities connected Monday said it was scrapping plans to export astir 100,000 endangered monkeys to China pursuing an outcry and a tribunal lawsuit by animal lovers.

The toque macaque is endemic to Sri Lanka and communal connected nan land of 22 cardinal group but is classed arsenic endangered connected nan International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reddish list.

Agriculture curate Mahinda Amaraweera said successful June that China wanted nan monkeys for 1,000 zoos crossed nan country, describing nan move arsenic a solution to nan animals destroying crops.

But connected Monday, Sri Lanka's Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC) told nan Court of Appeal that it had decided not to spell up pinch nan export and that nan action revenge by 30 wildlife and biology activists could beryllium terminated.

"A authorities lawyer informed tribunal connected behalf of nan DWC that nary monkeys will beryllium exported to China aliases elsewhere," a tribunal charismatic told AFP.

Wildlife enthusiasts welcomed nan government's determination not to spell up pinch nan exports.

"This is an fantabulous result for wildlife conservation successful Sri Lanka," they said successful a little statement.

The projected waste to China came arsenic it faced its worst-ever economical crisis. No financial specifications were made available.

Sri Lanka was forced to unafraid a bailout from nan IMF successful March this twelvemonth aft defaulting connected its $46 cardinal overseas indebtedness and declared bankrupcy successful April past year.

Media reports had speculated that China whitethorn person wanted specified ample numbers of monkeys from Sri Lanka for aesculapian research.

Monkeys are considered pests successful Sri Lanka because they destruct crops and ambush villages successful hunt of food, and sometimes onslaught people.

Sri Lanka removed respective type from a protected database this year, including each 3 of its monkey type arsenic good arsenic peacocks.

Toque macaques are officially estimated to number betwixt 2 cardinal and 3 cardinal successful Sri Lanka, but activists opportunity nan number whitethorn beryllium highly exaggerated.

They reason that a cardinal logic for accrued human-animal conflict, including pinch monkeys and elephants, is cultivation description shrinking chaotic animal habitats.

