ADVERTISEMENT
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka scraps monkey business plan
by AFP Staff Writers
Colombo (AFP) June 26, 2023
Bankrupt Sri Lanka's authorities connected Monday said it was scrapping plans to export astir 100,000 endangered monkeys to China pursuing an outcry and a tribunal lawsuit by animal lovers.
The toque macaque is endemic to Sri Lanka and communal connected nan land of 22 cardinal group but is classed arsenic endangered connected nan International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reddish list.
Agriculture curate Mahinda Amaraweera said successful June that China wanted nan monkeys for 1,000 zoos crossed nan country, describing nan move arsenic a solution to nan animals destroying crops.
But connected Monday, Sri Lanka's Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC) told nan Court of Appeal that it had decided not to spell up pinch nan export and that nan action revenge by 30 wildlife and biology activists could beryllium terminated.
"A authorities lawyer informed tribunal connected behalf of nan DWC that nary monkeys will beryllium exported to China aliases elsewhere," a tribunal charismatic told AFP.
Wildlife enthusiasts welcomed nan government's determination not to spell up pinch nan exports.
"This is an fantabulous result for wildlife conservation successful Sri Lanka," they said successful a little statement.
The projected waste to China came arsenic it faced its worst-ever economical crisis. No financial specifications were made available.
Sri Lanka was forced to unafraid a bailout from nan IMF successful March this twelvemonth aft defaulting connected its $46 cardinal overseas indebtedness and declared bankrupcy successful April past year.
Media reports had speculated that China whitethorn person wanted specified ample numbers of monkeys from Sri Lanka for aesculapian research.
Monkeys are considered pests successful Sri Lanka because they destruct crops and ambush villages successful hunt of food, and sometimes onslaught people.
Sri Lanka removed respective type from a protected database this year, including each 3 of its monkey type arsenic good arsenic peacocks.
Toque macaques are officially estimated to number betwixt 2 cardinal and 3 cardinal successful Sri Lanka, but activists opportunity nan number whitethorn beryllium highly exaggerated.
They reason that a cardinal logic for accrued human-animal conflict, including pinch monkeys and elephants, is cultivation description shrinking chaotic animal habitats.
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED CONTENT
The pursuing news reports whitethorn nexus to different Space Media Network websites.
Russia bans World Wildlife Fund's work
Moscow (AFP) June 21, 2023
Moscow labelled Wednesday nan World Wildlife Fund an "undesirable" organisation, a nickname that criminalises its activity and puts unit astatine consequence of prosecution, saying nan conservation group threatens Russia's economical security. Russia is escalating a crackdown to an unprecedented level much than 1 twelvemonth into Moscow's large-scale battle connected Ukraine, pinch independent media and authorities groups unopen down and astir cardinal guidance figures down bars aliases successful exile. "The Prosecutor General's Office of Rus ... read more
|
Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes aft reservoir destroyed 'We only person this planet': Barbados PM urges unified ambiance finance response US, EU, UK promise further assistance astatine Ukraine Recovery Conference successful London Facing lodging crunch, Toronto cuts into once-protected lands
Unveiling nan secrets of liquid robust nether utmost conditions Hong Kong high-rise intends to go 'village' of nan dead Surprise! Weaker bonds tin make polymers stronger Mitsubishi Electric demonstrates ray root module for high-capacity laser links
Every 1C of warming intends 15% much utmost rain, researchers say Swiss want moratorium connected deep-sea mining Study of deep-sea corals reveals water currents person not fuelled emergence successful atmospheric c dioxide Govt mulls rescue of UK's biggest h2o supplier
Russia, China artifact move for caller Antarctic marine reserves Antarctic crystal shelves knowledgeable only insignificant changes successful aboveground melt since 1980 Sustainability astatine centre of British polar subject strategy Himalayan glaciers pouring 65 percent faster than erstwhile decade: study
|
Turning complete a caller leaf, Colombian ranchers works trees Israel enlists drones, AI and large information to workplace for nan future Buzz off: wasps wreak havoc connected Albania's chestnuts Got weeds? US environmentalists telephone successful nan G.O.A.T.s
19 dead, thousands activity shelter successful South Asia monsoon floods Tonga Hunga eruption produced nan astir aggravated lightning ever recorded Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing successful confederate Brazil Cyclone leaves 13 dormant successful Brazil
UN ballot to extremity Mali peacekeeping ngo delayed Air strikes, artillery, killings successful Sudan arsenic assistance stalls UN calls for thief for 'traumatized, hungry' Somalis Zambia creditors work together to restructure debt
Living adjacent greenish abstraction makes you 2.5 years younger: study Humans' evolutionary relatives butchered 1 different 1.45 cardinal years ago Beatboxing orangutans and nan improvement of speech Crowds 'stone nan devil' successful last hajj ritual
The contented herein, unless different known to beryllium nationalist domain, are Copyright 1995-2023 - Space Media Network. All websites are published successful Australia and are solely taxable to Australian rule and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and investigation purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news ligament stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA originated worldly is nationalist domain. Additional copyrights whitethorn use successful full aliases portion to different bona fide parties. All articles branded "by Staff Writers" see reports supplied to Space Media Network by manufacture news wires, PR agencies, firm property officers and nan like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network unit connected nan ground of nan report's accusation worth to our manufacture and master readership. Advertising does not connote endorsement, statement aliases support of immoderate opinions, statements aliases accusation provided by Space Media Network connected immoderate Web page published aliases hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers usage various cookies and nan for illustration to present nan champion advertisement banner disposable astatine 1 time. All web advertizing suppliers person GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform pinch EU regulations for information collection. By utilizing our websites you consent to cooky based advertising. If you do not work together pinch this past you must extremity utilizing nan websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional accusation tin beryllium recovered present astatine About Us.