Cashless Australia: Melbourne woman's warning about dangers of ditching cash

An Australian female has garnered nan support of thousands of Aussies for her rant connected nan perils of a cashless society, claiming rate 'simplifies life'.

Julie Christensen, from Blackburn North successful Melbourne, elaborate nan benefits of carrying and paying pinch rate successful a missive sent to The Age titled 'note connected logic'.

In nan letter, published successful nan newspaper's people version connected June 18, Ms Christensen explains why carrying a $50 statement is amended than utilizing integer finances.

'If immoderate group want to trust solely connected integer financial transactions, fto them. But don’t return distant rate for nan remainder of us,' Ms Christensen wrote.

'My $50 statement can’t beryllium hacked. If I’m robbed, I suffer $50, not my full life savings. If my $50 statement is accidentally immersed successful water, it still works.'

The cash-carrying advocator past takes purpose astatine nan flaws pinch integer banking and utilizing a telephone to pay.

'My $50 statement doesn’t request batteries, it can’t beryllium ″⁣out of range″⁣ and it won’t break if it’s dropped,' she wrote.

'If nan strategy is down, I tin still usage my note. My $50 statement tin beryllium put into a kindness container aliases fixed to a bum person.'

Ms Christensen ended nan missive admitting she does usage a paper for immoderate purchases but claims utilizing rate 'simplifies life'.

'Sure I usage a paper sometimes for ample purchases, but for everything other please time off maine nan action of cash. It simplifies life,' she wrote.

A photograph of nan missive was posted connected Facebook and quickly went viral pinch almost 10,000 group sharing it to their profiles.

Thousands of Aussies echoed Ms Christensen's sentiments, pinch galore commenting 'well said' and 'totally agree'.

'Hear hear... kids can't gain pouch money pinch a cashless system,' 1 personification commented.

'How do we thatch our grandchildren nan value of money? Nice for them to person ‘real’ money to spot and to clasp and to watch turn and past put it successful nan bank,' a 2nd wrote.

A 3rd chimed: 'As we saw successful nan monolithic flooding up north, erstwhile there's nary power, there's nary eftpos, nary money machines, nary banks open. Can't salary pinch bluddy pebbles! Going cashless is ridiculous.'

A protestation activity to only usage rate for each payments for a week has gathered momentum connected societal media

Those advocating nan usage of beingness rate constituent to nan truth that location are fees associated pinch physics payments

Australians crossed nan state are protesting nan move towards a cash-free nine and person called for group to salary pinch notes aliases coins successful nan first week of July.

The ' Pay Cash-only' rallying telephone went retired crossed Facebook and Twitter urging Aussies to extremity utilizing physics payments from July 3 to 10.

'Pay pinch rate only for everything that you tin 3-10 July,' nan protestation advertisement reads. 'Please beryllium portion of this. Get down nan rate only movement.

'If everyone does rate only, it tin only use america plebs of society.

It's our hard-earned!!! Stop paying fees and charges that large corps enforce connected us. Start asking for amended deals pinch cash!'

The flyer promises that 'small steps' will spell towards 'big wins for each of us'

It is unclear who organised nan protestation but a Pay Cash Only Movement is circulating connected Facebook which is world successful nature.

On Monday Daily Mail Australia reported an ANZ customer unopen her slope relationship aft nan branch told her she couldn't retreat cash from nan teller.

Brisbane female Taryn Comptyn was near shocked aft she visited a section ANZ Bank branch to retreat $3,500 complete nan antagonistic for a renewal payment, arsenic she didn't person her slope paper pinch her.

'I thought 'that's fine' I will conscionable spell to nan teller',' she said successful an online video.

'The teller proceeds to show maine they don't person rate successful nan slope anymore, that you tin only get it retired done nan ATM but she said 'don't interest I'll group you a paper up truthful you tin conscionable pat it successful spot of your card'.'

However, erstwhile Ms Comptyn tried her impermanent paper astatine nan ATM it many times flashed up an correction message.

TikToker Taryn Comptyn was truthful infuriated her slope could not manus complete rate from her relationship that she closed it

'She (the teller) said 'I americium really sorry location is thing we tin do',' Ms Comptyn said.

Ms Comptyn said she closed her relationship connected nan spot aft nan teller told her they didn't person immoderate rate astatine nan branch. 'The world's gone crazy,' she said.

In March nan ANZ announced immoderate of its outlets successful Victoria would longer dispense cash.

ANZ said that only 8 per cent of its customers usage branches to entree their money, pinch nan immense mostly having switched to net banking.