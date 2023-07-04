Cathay Pacific increasing most Asia Miles redemption rates starting in October

Cathay Pacific's Asia Miles loyalty program has conscionable announced a awesome devaluation — but is astatine slightest giving plentifulness of announcement to members.

For bookings made connected (or after) Oct. 1, redemption rates for flights from nan West Coast of nan United States to Hong Kong will alteration arsenic follows, each way, per person:

Economy: 27,000 miles (a alteration of 3,000 miles)

27,000 miles (a alteration of 3,000 miles) Premium economy: 50,000 miles (an summation of 5,000 miles)

50,000 miles (an summation of 5,000 miles) Business class : 85,000 miles (an summation of 14,000 miles)

: 85,000 miles (an summation of 14,000 miles) First class: 125,000 miles (an summation of 15,000 miles)

From nan East Coast of nan United States, and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD), to Hong Kong, rates will alteration arsenic follows, each way, per person:

Economy: 38,000 miles (a alteration of 4,000 miles)

38,000 miles (a alteration of 4,000 miles) Premium economy: 75,000 miles (an summation of 15,000 miles)

75,000 miles (an summation of 15,000 miles) Business class: 110,000 miles (an summation of 35,000 miles)

110,000 miles (an summation of 35,000 miles) First class: 160,000 miles (an summation of 35,000 miles)

It is simply a genuine betterment that economy-class redemption rates are shrinking slightly, and from nan West Coast, nan increases to premium-cabin rates are mild. However, nan devaluation is terrible if you scheme to alert Cathay Pacific's business- aliases first-class merchandise pinch Asia Miles from nan East Coast.

Changes to pricing for flights operated by Oneworld partner airlines, specified arsenic American Airlines, British Airways and Alaska Airlines, are besides coming for bookings made from October. Here is nan caller distance-based Oneworld grant chart:

Looking astatine immoderate celebrated routes operated by partner airlines:

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Miami International Airport (MIA): 35,000 miles successful system (an summation of 5,000 miles), aliases 85,000 miles successful first people (an summation of 5,000 miles)

35,000 miles successful system (an summation of 5,000 miles), aliases 85,000 miles successful first people (an summation of 5,000 miles) New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR): 45,000 miles successful system (an summation of 10,000 miles), 80,000 successful business people (an summation of 10,000 miles) aliases 110,000 miles successful first people (an summation of 15,000 miles)

45,000 miles successful system (an summation of 10,000 miles), 80,000 successful business people (an summation of 10,000 miles) aliases 110,000 miles successful first people (an summation of 15,000 miles) San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Tokyo's Narita International Airport (NRT): 63,000 miles successful system (an summation of 3,000 miles), 100,000 successful business people (an summation of 10,000 miles) aliases 150,000 miles successful first people (an summation of 10,000 miles)

63,000 miles successful system (an summation of 3,000 miles), 100,000 successful business people (an summation of 10,000 miles) aliases 150,000 miles successful first people (an summation of 10,000 miles) Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Sydney Airport (SYD): 68,000 miles successful system (an summation of 3,000 miles), 120,000 successful business people (an summation of 20,000 miles) aliases 165,000 miles successful first people (an summation of 15,000 miles)

Flights booked earlier Oct. 1 tin beryllium confirmed astatine nan existing rates and will not beryllium taxable to nan caller pricing, moreover if nan summons is changed aft this date.

Asia Miles has explained nan determination arsenic portion of nan "holistic reappraisal of nan programme which is based connected nan existent marketplace situation, and competitiveness of our offerings."

It is worthy noting that pinch request to Asia truthful strong, Cathay Pacific presently releases very small grant readiness to its ain members and those of partner programs, truthful this devaluation whitethorn person small effect connected astir travelers successful nan short term.

However, nan aforesaid doesn't clasp existent for partner inventory, truthful nan summation to those grant rates is frustrating, particularly fixed really easy it is to gain Asia Miles pinch transferable points programs. And it adds to a increasing database of programs that person raised grant prices truthful acold successful 2023 — including United MileagePlus (once successful May and again successful June), Etihad Guest, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and Alaska Mileage Plan.

Bottom line

While devaluations are an unpleasant reality of nan world of points and miles, nan bully news is that Asia Miles is providing plentifulness of announcement of nan changes. For immoderate bookings made until Sept. 30, nan existing redemption rates will apply, sloppy of your recreation dates.

This gives you respective months to book immoderate Asia Miles redemptions you whitethorn person been redeeming for, truthful don't hold to book.