Cathie Wood on the Coinbase-SEC Lawsuit and BTC’s Price

Ark Investment Management laminitis and CEO Cathie Wood – a longtime bitcoin bull – has thrown herself into the Coinbase mess involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is defending nan exchange. She besides believes bitcoin could jump into $600K territory wrong nan adjacent 7 years.

Cathie Wood connected Where Bitcoin Will Go

Wood mentioned she thinks nan SEC is going astir nan business each wrong. All nan agency wants to do is persecute erstwhile nan rules are either nonexistent aliases difficult to understand. She believes there’s a checks and balances strategy successful nan United States that will travel to afloat effect pursuing nan culmination of nan lawsuit. She besides believes that Coinbase is apt to travel retired connected apical erstwhile this is each over.

Lastly, she mentioned that issues for illustration this support arising successful caller weeks, and she’s assured that these sorts of situations are going to clasp superior sway successful nan 2024 statesmanlike election. She commented that group are tired of nan authorities simply going aft group aliases entities that don’t autumn successful statement pinch its beliefs, and that group are apt to do thing astir this pinch their votes. She commented:

No, we’re really betting connected nan checks and balances inherent successful our government. The SEC and uncertainty astir [cryptocurrencies] are chasing integer plus business distant from this country. I deliberation nan legislative branch understands it. This will beryllium an predetermination twelvemonth issue.

Her speech past transitioned from Coinbase to nan value of bitcoin. Wood has perpetually made comments that bitcoin could scope more than $1 million by nan twelvemonth 2030, and while she’s backtracking connected that a spot successful this caller interview, she did mention that nan world’s number 1 integer rate by marketplace headdress will astatine slightest guidelines beyond $600,000 complete nan adjacent 7 years. She said:

This is nan first world private, nary authorities oversight, integer rule-based monetary system, and there’s a batch of subject here.

She commented that bitcoin is besides gaining a batch much respect fixed the banking debacle that happened successful America early successful nan year. She said nan currency’s value roseate respective times while banks crashed, and she believes group spot bitcoin arsenic much of a “safe haven” than ever.

The Banks Have Helped BTC

She commented:

If you each notice, nan location slope stocks were imploding, and bitcoin went from $19,000 up to astir $30,000, truthful what was that? That was a formation to safety. A formation to safety, deliberation astir that. We deliberation each invention is going to beryllium a formation to safety.

If Wood is correct and bitcoin is so connected a accelerated way to $600K, this would people a immense quality from wherever it was conscionable past year, erstwhile nan rate collapsed and fell into nan mid-$16K range.