CBI books 3 BSF doctors for under-reporting weights of five candidates

The CBI has booked 3 Border Security Force doctors connected charges of under-reporting weight of 5 stout candidates who past twelvemonth appeared for recruitment of aesculapian officers successful nan cardinal equipped constabulary unit (CAPF).

The CBI registered nan FIR connected Tuesday against 8 accused, including 3 from nan BSF -- Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) Dr Mrinal Hazarika and Dr SK Jha, and Dr Bani Saikia Chetia -- connected nan ground of a title lodged by Ayush Mani Tiwari, Inspector General (Personnel) of BSF, connected March 22, past year.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which was nan nodal organisation for conducting nan exam for each nan CAPFs, came to cognize that 5 overweight candidates -- Vikram Singh Devthia, Gagan Sharma, Karan Singh Koli, Gurjeet Singh Juneja, and Mukul Vyas-- were recovered unfit by nan Medical Examination Test Board but were subsequently declared fresh pinch an different reduced weight successful each case. It was done allegedly by 3 aesculapian officers of nan BSF -- Dr Jha, Dr Hazarika and Dr Chetia, who conducted a reappraisal conscionable 3 days aft nan findings of nan aesculapian introspection trial board, said nan CBI.

They “recorded unrealistically reduced weight of specified 5 candidates than that of nan weight recorded” during nan test, Additional DG of ITBP, PV Rama Shastry wrote to his ain DG which formed portion of nan CBI FIR. Interestingly, successful 1 case, a campaigner weighed 91.820 kgs connected March 5, 2022. But nan reappraisal aesculapian committee recorded his weight arsenic 81 kgs 3 days later, showing a crisp shedding of 10.280 kgs, ITBP Additional DG recovered out.

A caller committee of 3 doctors was constituted for measurement of weight of 5 candidates, said nan CBI. The weight of 4 candidates came retired to beryllium nan aforesaid arsenic they were erstwhile recorded for nan first time, nan ITBP’s soul enquiry revealed. The 5th campaigner did not move up earlier nan reappraisal committee. “This propose to nan truth that nan weight of said 5 candidates were improperly recorded,” “due to dishonest motive which needs a thorough and professional/scientific probe,” pointed retired nan ITBP.

The DG ITBP past wrote to his counterpart astatine nan BSF seeking a CBI probe to hole accountability.