Celine Boutier wins 1st golf major, defeating defending champion Brooke Henderson

Celine Boutier carded a last information of 3-under 68 to triumph nan Evian Championship by six shots for her first awesome title connected Sunday.

The 29-year-old Boutier vanished astatine 14-under 270 overall. She is nan first Frenchwoman to triumph nan tournament, which became a awesome successful 2013.

"It has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf," Boutier said from Évian-les-Bains, France. "This tourney has ever been very typical to me, moreover conscionable watching arsenic a teen and conscionable to beryllium capable to clasp this trophy is beautiful unbelievable."

Boutier is nan 3rd female from France to triumph a major, pursuing Patricia Meunier-Lebouc astatine nan 2004 Kraft Nabisco Championship and Catherine Lacoste, who was an amateur erstwhile she captured nan 1967 U.S. Women's Amateur.

Boutier, who had ne'er vanished amended than 29th successful six erstwhile appearances astatine nan tournament, was six shots clear of second-place Brooke Henderson of Canada, who was 8 nether aft her last information of 70.

The 25-year-old Henderson of Smiths Fall, Ont., was nan defending champion aft going 17 nether for nan tourney successful 2022.

WATCH | Henderson places 2nd to Boutier aft winning 2022 Evian Championship:

Brooke Henderson finishes 2nd wide successful France

Henderson made 3 birdies and had 2 bogeys Sunday en way to her runner-up finish, which was nan champion consequence by a defending Evian champion since it became a major.

"It feels awesome to beryllium backmost successful contention connected nan last groups successful nan play connected a awesome championship," Henderson said. "That's each you tin really inquire for.

"I consciousness for illustration things are really coming together. It's been a small spot of up-and-down twelvemonth truthful it's really bully to decorativeness beardown this week."

Boutier took a three-shot lead into nan last information and eased immoderate worries she whitethorn person had pinch 2 birdies to commencement and different connected nan 5th hole.

"That was beautiful unexpected," Boutier said. "I decidedly felt for illustration I handled nan first fewer holes really well. I had a bully opportunity connected 1 and nan putt connected 2 was decidedly a bonus."

Boutier had a full of 4 birdies successful nan last information and a bogey connected nan par-4 13th.

Five players were associated 3rd astatine 7 under: Norway's Celine Borge (68), Mexican Gaby Lopez (68), South Korea's Kim A-lim (69) and Japan's Yuka Saso (70) and Nasa Hataoka (72).