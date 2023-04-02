Celsius Network to make April 12 filing, including info on voting for restructuring plan

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network has announced it will beryllium moving guardant connected its Chapter 11 restructuring scheme pinch a disclosure connection containing accusation for declare holders.

In a April 7 announcement to users, nan Celsius debtors said they will record a disclosure connection connected April 12. A March 31 tribunal filing successful United States Bankruptcy Court for nan Southern District of New York said nan connection was aimed astatine providing “adequate information” for declare holders to ballot connected nan projected restructuring scheme sponsored by NovaWulf.

Last week, we revenge our Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization (“the Plan”) pinch nan support of the

Committee and nan Plan Sponsor, NovaWulf. You tin find nan Plan here:https://t.co/RY95ncZSl8

— Celsius (@CelsiusNetwork) April 7, 2023

This is simply a processing story, and further accusation will beryllium added arsenic it becomes available.