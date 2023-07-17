- Home
The Economist 5 min read 17 Jul 2023, 03:13 PM IST
- The roll-out of central-bank integer currencies is proving slower than expected
In 1992 nan Bank of Finland, nan country’s cardinal bank, launched a funny paper called Avant. It looked for illustration a debit card, isolated from that it was meant to replicate nan properties of cash. The money stored connected an Avant paper was backed by nan Bank of Finland alternatively than a commercialized bank, which made it, nan slope claims, nan world’s first central-bank digital currency (CBDC). Cardholders did not person accounts pinch nan bank. Instead their monetary worth was tracked by chips physically inserted into them. As pinch cash, that meant that users were anonymous. Avant ran for 3 years earlier being privatised and later discontinued. It saw small uptake compared pinch different costs channels, specified arsenic in installments cards pinch reward points. And it grounded to make money.
- #Digital Currency
