Cerebral palsy: Paul Maynard MP says he is mocked for being drunk

Paul Maynard has called for amended support for those pinch nan condition

An MP pinch cerebral palsy has said he regularly receives messages accusing him of being drunk erstwhile he speaks successful Parliament.

Paul Maynard, a Conservative MP for Blackpool North and Cleveley, said group pinch nan information needed amended support successful preparing for adulthood.

He said they were apt to look misconceptions and deficiency of knowing of nan condition.

Health curate Helen Whately praised him for his courageousness successful speaking out.

Cerebral palsy is nan sanction for a group of lifelong conditions which impact activity and co-ordination.

Mr Maynard, who is president of nan All-Party Group (APG) connected Cerebral Palsy, was speaking during an adjournment statement successful nan Commons.

"There will beryllium group watching coming connected their TVs assuming I americium drunk, because that ever happens," he said.

"Every clip I guidelines up successful this spot I get an email saying 'why were you drunk earlier you appeared successful nan chamber' erstwhile I look connected TV.

"I personally find it rather ironic because I americium really allergic to alcohol. It's a trigger for my epilepsy."

He said preconceptions astir cerebral palsy were "rife, time in, time out".

'Depressed by policy'

Mr Maynard said he has been "consistently struck and so depressed by really argumentation and practice, arsenic good arsenic day-to-day experience, has not moved connected since my ain transition done acquisition and early big life".

He cited a study which heard location is ignorance astir nan illness and incorrect assumptions of intelligence incapacity.

The wellness curate said she would meet pinch Mr Maynard astir his concerns, adding: "I deliberation that he has based on and nan study argues very compellingly for further action."

Ms Whately added: "I judge that this House is each nan amended for its diversity, immoderate shape that is in.

"But drafting connected acquisition takes courage, arsenic does doing a occupation successful nan nationalist eye.

"And [Mr Maynard] demonstrated his double courageousness connected that this day arsenic he told us, and successful truth has told maine before, really he has, amongst different things, been mocked for his ain cerebral palsy."

