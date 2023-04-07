Challenge Anneka's 'return date is revealed' after the low-rated reboot was pulled from schedules

Challenge Anneka's reported return day has been revealed, aft nan reboot of Anneka Rice's show was temporarily pulled from TV schedules pursuing nan airing of conscionable 2 episodes.

The revived intermezo show first returned to screens successful March astir 30 years aft nan original show came to an end, but it was abruptly pulled from schedules soon thereafter aft debased ratings.

However, now it seems that nan show's early is agleam aft all, arsenic it has now been reported that Challenge Anneka has been fixed an charismatic return date.

According to a study from The Sun nan TV show will return to screens for Dementia Awareness Week, which originates connected May 15, and it will allegedly spot nan presenter and her squad create a representation colony astatine Age UK’s HQ successful nan Wirral.

A root for Channel 5 told nan publication: 'Fans person been asking america erstwhile it will beryllium backmost and truthful we tin denote that nan adjacent section will beryllium shown during Dementia Awareness Week (from May 15 to 21), and will corroborate nan circumstantial time and clip successful nan coming weeks.'

It was besides reported that nan Challenge Anneka reboot will extremity pinch its 4th episode, and nan root claimed it will 'be scheduled very soon.'

The root added: 'We want to sphere nan bid to guarantee that each section gets nan champion assemblage possible, and we dream viewers will tune successful in May and bask watching Anneka and nan astonishing service of volunteers she gets to subordinate her, successful this important – and astatine times, very affectional - project.

'The typical section of Challenge Anneka sees Anneka tackling nan monumental situation of turning a immense barren crippled astatine Age UK’s HQ successful nan Wirral into an astonishing elephantine ‘memory village’ for group suffering pinch dementia.'

MailOnline has contacted Channel 5 for further comment.

The reports travel aft Anneka broke her soundlessness erstwhile nan Channel 5 reboot of Challenge Anneka was temporarily pulled from TV schedules aft conscionable 2 episodes.

The presenter took to Twitter connected Tuesday to stock a threat alongside her sound man Dave, joking: 'Hey Dave. We've sewage 24 hours to find a caller home.'

The revived intermezo show returned to Channel 5 screens successful March but, conscionable 2 episodes in, nan TV channel decided nan programme would beryllium rescheduled to aerial astatine a later clip aft struggling successful nan ratings warfare during nan coveted clip slot.

A Channel 5 spokesperson told MailOnline astatine nan time: 'The first section of Challenge Anneka was enjoyed by 1.25 cardinal / 10% viewers, but Saturday evenings are ever highly competitive, particularly astatine this clip of year.

'The nationalist and captious guidance to Challenge Anneka’s return has been astonishing and we person decided to sphere nan remaining 2 shows and reschedule them soon.'

The 2nd section of Challenge Anneka was said to person pulled successful a disappointing 400,000 viewers, according to The Sun.

This is simply a awesome opposition to nan likes of ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway which bagged 4 cardinal watchers, while Starstruck garnered 2.2 cardinal viewers successful nan aforesaid clip slot.

While nan first 2 episodes aired successful nan Saturday 8.30pm slot nan adjacent week's instalment was replaced by Royal documentaries, with Zara & Mike: The People's Royals showing astatine 8.30pm. This was past followed by Fergie & Meghan: Inconvenient Royals astatine 9:30pm.

Channel 5's reboot intends to tackle nan challenges faced by modern Britons and item mundane heroes.

The original programme, which first aired successful 1989, saw Anneka activity to make a excavation for orphan seals successful 2 days, thief organise a statement for children successful request and scheme nan converting 2 bungalows for 2 abnormal residents.

The format portrayed nan show big - successful her trusty immense motortruck - moving astir and utilizing her mobile telephone arsenic she schemed nan projects. It returned for 2 ITV specials successful 2006 and 2007.

Last twelvemonth up of nan show's return, Anneka explained really she wanted to 'fly nan emblem for women today' pinch her return to TV.

Hoping that nan relaunched show will thief to situation stereotypes astir gender roles connected television, conscionable arsenic her original show did for female presenters.

Discussing nan forerunner to Challenge Aneka, Treasure Hunt, she said: 'It put a female perfectly successful power correct successful nan centre of nan action driving nan narrative.

'It really changed nan look of TV and successful a batch of ways, and I want to benignant of alert nan emblem for women today'.

She said: '40 years ago, you person to retrieve wherever women were placed successful television.

'They were usually either draped complete cars arsenic a prize connected a quiz crippled aliases they were down a news desk.'

'I consciousness conscionable nan aforesaid arsenic they did 30 years ago, but perchance there's much speech astir really we look, aliases astir really we mightiness beryllium coping pinch it, whereas for men they conscionable get connected and do it, and their image and marque stays intact.'