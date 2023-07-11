Challenging Shiba Inu, An ICO Presale, & Becoming Top Meme Coin of 2023: An Interview With Golden Inu’s Founder

Golden Inu has quickly go nan taxable of conversations entering nan 2nd 4th of 2023. The brand’s $Golden token outpaced each different memecoin cryptos successful position of ROI successful June, and nan marque is moving connected further description .

However, astir traders mightiness not recognize different factors of Golden Inu and its crypto ecosystem:

First, it’s a DAO-structured ecosystem. The organization will beryllium capable to elite leaders and person an power connected who’s hired to activity connected various aspects of nan $Golden token-related projects.

Second, it’s nan first crypto ecosystem to usability from nan usage of 2 charismatic tokens, 1 that’s BEP-20, and different of these 2 tokens is ERC-20. The marque coined nan building “dual-blockchain ecosystem,” arsenic this will let users from some Ethereum-Blockchain and Binance-chain to usage nan Golden Inu ecosystem’s applications and games seamlessly.

Lastly, nan laminitis of Golden Inu is known arsenic “Golden Takeishi.” He’s verified connected 2 crypto verification systems. Professionally, he’s a exertion whiz that was erstwhile a container holder of Shiba Inu. That each changed astatine nan extremity of 2022 aft nan $SHIB token creators grounded to materialize plans that would make nan token of semipermanent value.

That laminitis past decided to motorboat a token that would beryllium transparent to traders and connection semipermanent worth pinch changeless crypto merchandise improvement — and little talk.

CryptoPotato has gotten successful touch pinch nan laminitis to person an unfastened speech astir Golden Inu and supply answers to immoderate of nan traders’ biggest questions.

Why did you sanction this token “Golden Inu,” knowing galore traders are wary of nan Inu branding?

A: I understand nan skepticism that surrounds Inu-branded tokens. The sanction ‘Golden Inu’ came to my mind from 3 things. First, I felt slighted by Shiba Inu and its nonaccomplishment to present connected aggregate promises. I felt they were for illustration pirite, aka mendacious gold. Shining agleam from marketing, but successful reality, it was mendacious gold. Instead of calling nan token nan ‘Shiba Inu Killer” from frustrations, my extremity became to return action.

Instead of reasoning to ‘kill their brand’ I decided to make a token that’s really ‘Golden’ and will person semipermanent worth and let traders to person a prosperous cryptocurrency experience.

From there, I besides thought of nan ‘Golden Horde’ backmost successful nan 13th period and really ShibArmy mates could rebrand themselves into thing caller and get backmost immoderate of their losses.

Our extremity is to merge nan infectious entreaty of Inu tokens pinch robust, branded crypto exertion and an effective economical model. A exemplary that ensures sustainable growth, utility, and passive income. We are assured that our actions will speak louder than nan perceptions tied to our marque name.

Hence I started releasing applications earlier we vanished our ERC-20 token’s presale to beryllium we person nan squad to nutrient apps and solutions for this evolving crypto world.

What makes Golden Inu’s $GOLDEN tokens amended than your superior rival, Shiba Inu, and its $SHIB token?

A: While we respect what Shiba Inu has achieved, we judge that $GOLDEN tokens connection a much broad proposition. Golden Inu is much than conscionable 2 cool-looking meme tokens – we’re creating an full ecosystem that includes gaming, e-commerce, DEX, and different crypto apps, each driven by our tokens.

Our attack is strategical and user-focused, designed to create sustainable maturation and worth for our token holders. Also, we will beryllium providing opportunities.

One of my biggest goals is to alteration people’s lives. I judge successful nan quote credited to Jeff Bezos astir changing lives. If I tin alteration crypto traders’ lives successful a affirmative measurement pinch Golden Inu apps, I cognize my life will everlastingly beryllium Golden arsenic well.

How galore professionals are progressive pinch nan Golden Inu token and its improvement process?

A: Currently, our Golden Inu squad consists of 12 professionals and 3 organization members.

Each personification has a unsocial group of skills and experiences. Every personification successful our teams is an master successful their very ain fields, ranging from blockchain improvement and financial exertion to marketing, design, and organization management. Their corporate efforts are integral to nan ongoing improvement and maturation of Golden Inu Token and our $GOLDEN tokens.

Why do you usage 2 tokens for your ecosystem alternatively of launching your ain blockchain and autochthonal coin?

A: Our strategy is to build connected established and trusted blockchain platforms, which allows america to attraction connected creating engaging and innovative products. As overmuch arsenic everyone loves to deliberation we tin do it each ourselves, we can’t. Teamwork makes nan dream activity — I’ve learned from life experiences really existent this quote is.

And nan ecosystem is utilizing 2 tokens based connected Ethereum and BNB Chain to guarantee compatibility and accessibility for a wide scope of crypto users that person already integrated those brands into their lifestyles.

In nan future, however, nan anticipation of launching our ain blockchain is not ruled retired completely. Possibly erstwhile our ecosystem has matured and branding worth and equity is maximized.

Why will nan $Golden token person worth agelong term? What logic is location to HODL?

A: The $GOLDEN token is designed for semipermanent value. Our ecosystem is continuously expanding pinch caller products and services, each of which thrust request for nan token.

Moreover, our attraction connected organization engagement and rewarding loyal token holders further enhances nan attractiveness of holding $GOLDEN tokens.

We’re not conscionable creating a token, we’re building an economical exemplary that will reward our investors/holders arsenic we turn our ecosystem. The much measurement and usage our ecosystem has, nan much our holders will make passive rewards from our project, and everything will beryllium handled by nan Golden Treasury smart contract.

Golden Inu’s play-to-earn game, $Golden Inuverse, is buzzing astir nan crypto gaming community. It’s your first awesome crypto merchandise merchandise and has awesome upside potential. When will it officially merchandise & do you deliberation this will person a affirmative effect connected nan $Golden [both] tokens values?

A: We are readying for nan charismatic merchandise of $Golden Inuverse successful nan 4th fourth of 2023. Given nan increasing inclination of play-to-earn games and nan excitement surrounding it, we judge this will positively effect nan worth of $GOLDEN tokens.

I promote everyone to retrieve it’s much than conscionable a crippled – it’s an opportunity for users to prosecute pinch our tokens successful a nosy and rewarding way.

And erstwhile our squad has launched nan Ecosystem’s marketplace, $Golden Bazaar, group will beryllium capable to usage our tokens for galore things.

Golden Inu Roadmap. Source: Official Website

Will nan BEP-20 aliases ERC-20 type of nan $GOLDEN token beryllium utilized for nan game?

A: We designed $Golden Inuverse to beryllium inclusive and accessible. Therefore, some nan BEP-20 and ERC-20 versions of nan $GOLDEN token will beryllium utilized. Most of nan intake transactions will usage nan BEP-20 token, though.

However, this elasticity of having 2 tokens will let america to create typical events for our ERC-20 holders. More info will travel successful owed time.

What crypto merchandise will beryllium released adjacent aft nan play-to-earn game?

A: Following nan motorboat of our play-to-earn game, $Golden Inuverse, our developers are going to complete and uncover nan $Golden Bazaar. This is nan innovative e-commerce level I mentioned earlier.

$Golden Bazaar will let users to bargain and waste equipment aliases services utilizing cryptocurrency, revolutionizing nan measurement e-commerce operates. This will beryllium a decentralized level pinch organization moderation, much aliases little for illustration really Twitter handles clone news pinch nan Community Notes.

In an earlier news story, it says you want to usage this “$Golden Bazaar” level to alteration lives. Why do you telephone this nan “Amazon meets shopify” of crypto commerce?

A: We position nan $Golden Bazaar arsenic a revolutionary level that brings together nan champion aspects of e-commerce giants for illustration Amazon and Shopify. It provides nan assortment and standard of Amazon pinch nan customizable and entrepreneurial tone of Shopify. The important quality is nan integration of nan Decentralised Finance, making it much inclusive and accessible, peculiarly to those without accepted banking accounts and facilities.

How overmuch of a affirmative effect do you deliberation this will person connected nan worth of nan $Golden tokens?

A: We position nan $Golden Bazaar arsenic a revolutionary level that brings together nan champion aspects of e-commerce giants for illustration Amazon and Shopify. It provides nan assortment and standard of Amazon pinch nan customizable and entrepreneurial tone of Shopify. The important quality is nan integration of Decentralised Finance, making it much inclusive and accessible, peculiarly to those without accepted banking facilities.

In your eyes, what are nan hurdles that Golden Inu faces successful nan early that could person a contrary effect to nan positives?

A: Future challenges see regulatory uncertainties that travel pinch nan evolving scenery of cryptocurrency and blockchain. As we know, nan SEC is hunting correct now…

Market volatility is different concern. However, we are well-prepared pinch a dedicated squad and strategical readying to navigate these imaginable challenges. Our attraction is ever connected invention and personification value, and we judge that these guiding principles will thief america flooded immoderate hurdles.

Some statement that nan $Golden token has a meme characteristic for its logo, but it’s an altcoin and not a Memecoin. Would you work together pinch this? Most tokens do not person crypto merchandise improvement nan measurement you each person started out.

A: I agree. While our logo and mascot whitethorn person a meme character, nan fundamentals of Golden Inu are acold beyond that of a emblematic Memecoin.

Our committedness to providing worth to our token holders done continuous merchandise improvement sets america isolated from galore memecoins successful nan market. We can’t specify Golden Inu arsenic you would different memecoins because Golden Inu was created pinch crypto products fresh successful accessory to our $GOLDEN token launch, and this is simply a task calved from semipermanent vision.

We’re not for illustration others that are conscionable saying, “ Buy this you will make millions “.

An absorbing truth — though you’re nan founder, you released ownership of nan token aft its creation. Why did you do this?

I decided to renounce ownership of nan $GOLDEN [BEP-20] BNB Chain token. This determination was made to reenforce nan values of decentralization and organization ownership. That’s nan bosom of blockchain and crypto to me. By renouncing ownership, I person ensured that $GOLDEN [BEP-20] is genuinely a organization token, and this demonstrates our committedness to transparency and trust.

Lastly, let’s talk astir liquidity. One of nan astir valuable and astir overlooked factors of Golden Inu token is really its liquidity excavation is formed.

Can you explicate nan measurement nan fiat reserves that backmost nan token are generated? And really agelong will it beryllium earlier Golden Inu has a $1-to-$1 liquid reserve?

A: Our liquidity excavation is built by pairing a information of $GOLDEN tokens from transactions pinch BNB aliases ETH. The fiat reserves backing nan token travel from trading measurement and nan continuous maturation of our ecosystem ( each clip personification buys aliases sells, 3% of slippage goes into nan liquidity and is being burnt ).

While it’s challenging to foretell nonstop timelines, we purpose to person a $1-to-$1 liquid reserve wrong nan adjacent 1 to 2 years, fixed our existent maturation trajectory and early plans.

The Golden Inu task is an eager one, but it seems to beryllium for nan correct reasons. With a myriad of meme-themed “inu” tokens, Golden Inu stands retired arsenic 1 pinch a clear roadworthy up and a mindset of delivering what’s promised.

The ecosystem appears robust, and, arsenic clarified by nan founder, nan squad has its feet firmly connected nan crushed but pinch sights successful nan future.

Golden Inu intends to differentiate itself from nan avalanche of tokens that neglect to present connected their monolithic promises and, instead, create a level that intends to genuinely empower its users. It’s really breathtaking to spot really each of it will unfold.

